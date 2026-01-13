The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G was launched in India on January 8, alongside the Oppo Pad 5. All the latest products will be available for purchase beginning today (January 13) at 12pm IST. The Reno 15 Series 5G has three models — Oppo Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and all of them are available with offers. Customers can avail of cashbacks, no-cost EMI offers, and more.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Price in India, Offers

The Oppo Reno 15 5G price in India begins at Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G prices begin at Rs. 67,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively, for the base 12GB + 256GB configurations.

As part of the offers, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant cashback on credit card purchases with select bank partners, along with UPI transactions. There are also no-cost EMI offers with zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months from leading financiers. Apart from this, they can enjoy an exchange bonus worth Rs. 2,000 when trading in their old handset for one of the Reno 15 Series 5G models.

Oppo also offers 180 days of screen damage protection at no extra cost, along with one year extended warranty. Lastly, every Reno 15 Series 5G purchase includes a 50 percent discount coupon on the new Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, the Oppo India online store, and mainline retail outlets.

Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Pad 5 starts at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 5G variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is sold in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black colourways.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ were launched in November and will be available for purchase for Rs. 2,099. It is available in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue colourways, across the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.