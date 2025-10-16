Technology News
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro and Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, and Specifications

From expected price to specifications, here is all you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 series and Oppo Pad 5 ahead of their launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 series (pictured) will come with a redesigned camera deco

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The handsets will run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16
  • Oppo Pad 5 may have a 12.1-inch 3K display and Dimensity 9400+ chip
Oppo Find X9 series is all set to be launched today (October 16) in China. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise two models — Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad 5. In the build-up to the launch, the China-based OEM has revealed several details about its upcoming flagship handsets, as well as its latest tablet. The Find X9 series will be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500 chipset. Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad 5, along with the latest handsets, will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Here is all you need to know about the Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, and Oppo Pad 5 ahead of their launch today.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Pad 5 Price, Colourways, Variants (Expected)

According to reports, the Oppo Find X9 price in India could begin at Rs. 65,000 for the base model. It will be offered in Chasing Light Red, Velvet Titanium, Frosty White, and Fog Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

While we don't know how much the handsets will cost in China, the Find X9 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 1,00,000. The Pro model will also be offered in four colour options, with a brown shade replacing the Fog Black option.

Both handsets in the Oppo Find X9 series will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the pricing of the Oppo Pad 5. As per listings, the tablet will be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations. It is expected to be sold in four colourways — Galaxy Silver, Space Gray, Galaxy Silver Soft Light Edition, and Lucky Purple Soft Light Edition (translated from Chinese).

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X9 is expected to sport a 6.59-inch OLED screen, while the Pro model will have a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. Both panels may offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both handsets are confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will be paired with an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is reported to get a triple-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 telephoto periscope sensor with 3x digital zoom capabilities.

Meanwhile, the standard Find X9 is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main rear camera with optical image optimisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope camera. Both handsets are expected to come with a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

As per reports, the standard Find X9 will have a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant may carry a 7,500mAh battery.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Oppo Pad 5 will come with a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the panel will support a 3K resolution. Like the Find X9 series, the tablet is also said to run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Pad 5 is rumoured to have an 8-megapixel rear camera. It could pack a 10,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Pad 5 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode
Assassin's Creed Boss Marc-Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary

