Infinix Xpad Edge has been launched in select global markets on Thursday. The new Android tablet supports cellular (4G) and Wi-Fi connectivity, and it sports a 13.2-inch display with 2.4K resolution. The Infinix Xpad Edge runs on a Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8,000mAh battery. Infinix is providing a keyboard and stylus along with the new tablet.

Infinix Xpad Edge Price, Availability

The Infinix Xpad Edge is currently listed for sale in Malaysia with a price tag of RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is available in a single Celestial Ink colour option.

The tablet can be purchased through TikTok Shop, Shopee, Lazada and Infinix official stores and authorised dealers. As a special launch offer, Infinix is providing an X Keyboard 20 and an X Pencil 20 free of cost along with the tablet.

Infinix Xpad Edge Specifications, Features

The Infinix Xpad Edge runs on Android 15 and is confirmed to receive security updates for two years. It features a 13.2-inch 2.4K (1,600x2,400 pixel) display with 450 nits peak brightness and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is claimed to have TÜV Rheinland's Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications.

The new tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 685 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It includes Infinix's AI-backed Folax voice assistant. At the rear, the Infinix Xpad Edge has an 8-megapixel single camera. It has quad speakers and offers both 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity

The Infinix Xpad Edge comes with WPS Office pre-installed. It also offers features like split screen and phone cast. The tablet is compatible with an X Keyboard 20 and an X Pencil 20. The tablet offers several AI tools, including AI writing, Hi Translation, and AI Screen Recognition, among others.

The Infinix Xpad Edge packs an 8,000mAh battery. It measures 6.19mm in thickness and weighs 588g.