Technology News
English Edition

Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed

Poco Pad 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 15:39 IST
Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed

Photo Credit: X/IndiaPoco

Poco Pad 5G will come with TÜV Rheinland triple certification

Highlights
  • Poco Pad 5G may launch with a keypad and a stylus
  • It has been teased to launch in a blue colourway
  • The Poco Pad 5G will support USB Type-C connectivity
Advertisement

Poco Pad 5G's India launch has been officially confirmed. The company also teased the design and revealed the display specifications of the upcoming tablet. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Poco Pad was unveiled in select global markets in May this year. Aside from the additional 5G connectivity support, the Indian variant is expected to share similar specifications with the global counterpart, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 10,000mAh battery. 

Poco Pad 5G India Launch Date

The Poco Pad 5G will launch in India on August 23 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The tablet was teased in a blue colourway, alongside a keyboard and a stylus. Notably, the global version of the Poco Pad was introduced in blue and grey shades. The bottom edge of the tablet appears with speaker grilles, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Poco Pad 5G Features

Simultaneously, a Flipkart microsite confirmed that the Poco Pad 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness level. The screen will also come with TÜV Rheinland triple certification. 

No other details of the Poco Pad 5G have been confirmed yet. However, it is expected to share similar specifications as the global variant. The variant sold internationally is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Poco Pad 5G offers 8-megapixel cameras at the front and the back. It features Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The tablet also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco Pad

Poco Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco Pad 5G, Poco Pad 5G India launch date, Poco Pad 5G specifications, Poco Pad, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
  4. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Models Do Offer LTPO Display in India
  7. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  8. Apple Will Soon Let Other Apps Support NFC Payments, but There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
  2. WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android
  3. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  4. WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
  5. Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model Might Have Been Silently Updated for Gemini Advanced Users
  8. Google to Fix Security Vulnerability on Pixel Phones That Could Allow Remote Access or Control: Report
  9. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
  10. India Restores Binance Access After Exchange Cleared $2.25 Million Fine for PMLA Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »