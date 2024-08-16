Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed

Poco Pad 5G's India launch has been officially confirmed. The company also teased the design and revealed the display specifications of the upcoming tablet. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Poco Pad was unveiled in select global markets in May this year. Aside from the additional 5G connectivity support, the Indian variant is expected to share similar specifications with the global counterpart, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 10,000mAh battery.

Poco Pad 5G India Launch Date

The Poco Pad 5G will launch in India on August 23 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The tablet was teased in a blue colourway, alongside a keyboard and a stylus. Notably, the global version of the Poco Pad was introduced in blue and grey shades. The bottom edge of the tablet appears with speaker grilles, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Poco Pad 5G Features

Simultaneously, a Flipkart microsite confirmed that the Poco Pad 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness level. The screen will also come with TÜV Rheinland triple certification.

No other details of the Poco Pad 5G have been confirmed yet. However, it is expected to share similar specifications as the global variant. The variant sold internationally is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Poco Pad 5G offers 8-megapixel cameras at the front and the back. It features Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The tablet also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

