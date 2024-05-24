Poco Pad was unveiled globally on Thursday, May 23 alongside the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro. The tablet comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and packs a 10,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It is equipped with quad speakers backed by Dolby Audio and a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K Dolby Vision-supported display. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back. It is available in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Poco tablet will see an India launch.

Poco Pad price

The Poco Pad is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for its sole 8GB + 256GB option but as part of an Early Bird offer it can be bought at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900). It is offered in Blue and Grey colourways.

Poco has listed some optional accessories with the tablet that customers can choose to buy - a basic cover for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700), the Poco Smart Pen for $60 (roughly Rs. 5,000), and $80 (roughly Rs. 6,700) for the keyboard.

Poco Pad specifications, features

The Poco Pad sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, 16:10 aspect ratio as well as TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Poco Pad is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Poco Pad carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and the front. It gets Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers that are claimed to offer users a cinematic-level audio experience.

The Poco Pad is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The tablet weighs 571g and measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size.

