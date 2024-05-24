Technology News
Poco Pad With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco Pad is backed by a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 11:19 IST
Poco Pad With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Pad is offered in Blue and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Poco Pad ships with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The tablet carries 8-megapixel rear and selfie cameras
  • The Poco Pad supports 33W wired fast charging
Poco Pad was unveiled globally on Thursday, May 23 alongside the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro. The tablet comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and packs a 10,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It is equipped with quad speakers backed by Dolby Audio and a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K Dolby Vision-supported display. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back. It is available in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Poco tablet will see an India launch.

Poco Pad price

The Poco Pad is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for its sole 8GB + 256GB option but as part of an Early Bird offer it can be bought at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900). It is offered in Blue and Grey colourways.

Poco has listed some optional accessories with the tablet that customers can choose to buy - a basic cover for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700), the Poco Smart Pen for $60 (roughly Rs. 5,000), and $80 (roughly Rs. 6,700) for the keyboard.

Poco Pad specifications, features

The Poco Pad sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, 16:10 aspect ratio as well as TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Poco Pad is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Poco Pad carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and the front. It gets Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers that are claimed to offer users a cinematic-level audio experience.

The Poco Pad is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The tablet weighs 571g and measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco Pad

Poco Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco Pad, Poco Pad launch, Poco Pad price, Poco Pad Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Canva Revamps Platform and Editing Experience; New Affinity Apps, Canva Enterprise Launched

Poco Pad With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
