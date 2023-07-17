Technology News
Realme Pad 2 Launch Date, Specifications Teased on Flipkart; 11.5-Inch LCD Display Confirmed: Report

Realme Pad 2 will reportedly launch alongside Realme C53 smartphone

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2023 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Realme Pad 2 will come in two colour shades

Highlights
  • Realme Pad 2 is teased to feature 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The tablet reportedly offers 450 nits of peak brightness
  • The Realme Pad 2 will succeed 2021’s Realme Pad

Realme Pad 2 could make its debut soon in India. The successor to 2021's Realme Pad will likely launch alongside Realme C53 smartphone. The tablet's launch page has reportedly been spotted on Flipkart, confirming the launch date. The product page has also revealed the display specifications and colour options for the upcoming tablet. The Realme Pad 2 is teased to debut in two colour shades. It is confirmed to launch with an 11.5-inch HD display. The tablet's other specifications were leaked previously, suggesting an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Realme Pad 2 launch page was spotted on Flipkart, confirming the launch and sale date. The landing page also revealed display specifications of the upcoming tablet. However, the page seems to have been removed from the e-commerce site. As cited in the report, the Realme Pad 2 will be launched on July 19 alongside Realme C53 smartphone and will go on sale from July 26 onwards. The tablet is teased to come in two colour shades of Gray and Green.

Additionally, the Realme Pad 2 is confirmed to sport an 11.5-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is also said to offer 460 nits of peak brightness and 85.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, it is shown to pack a dual rear camera setup housed in a circular camera module on the back.

Previously, the upcoming tablet's processor, storage, camera, and software details were leaked online. The Realme Pad 2 was tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There could be an 8,360mAh battery with 33W charging support via USB Type-C. The Realme Pad 2 is also said to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Realme Pad 2 will succeed the Realme Pad which was launched in 2021. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. 

Further reading: Realme Pad 2, Realme Pad 2 specifications, Realme
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Price Over $30,000, Small Losses Strike Ether and Several Other Altcoins

