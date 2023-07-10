Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to launch soon and has reportedly been spotted on certification websites alongside a pro variant. The purported GT Neo 6 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5, which was released earlier this year in February in China. The GT Neo 5 came with an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and two charging variants. A model with the 4,600mAh battery supports wired fast charging of 240W, while the 5,000mAh cell variant supports 150W wired fast charging. A tipster has now leaked some key specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 lineup.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the next GT flagship model, which is expected to be the Realme GT Neo 6 and also likely a Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, are likely to be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is anticipated to be considerably faster and more advanced than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As per the tipster, the purported processor is likely to support a periscope zoom lens, which is usually said to offer high-quality zoomed-in images without any noise, data loss, or resolution drop. Many other major mobile manufacturers, namely Samsung and Apple have already introduced zoom feature into their handsets or are working towards integrating it into their future products.

The Realme GT Neo 6 series was also recently spotted on the TENAA website. The base model has been suggested to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage as per the listing and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the listing showed that the Realme GT Neo 6 Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. This phone could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired fast charging support.

The models have also been tipped to sport 6.74-inch OLED panels with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz each. Out-of-the-box, the phone are expected to boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor as part of their triple rear camera systems.

