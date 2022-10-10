Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is now live for all users on the e-commerce platform. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The five-day sale opened up to all shoppers at midnight. Flipkart's Big Diwali sale also brings additional discounts for Kotak Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers during the sale, which will go on till October 16.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones and electronics you can get during the Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 can be purchased during the sale for Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Kotak Bank and SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 on their purchase. The first smartphone from the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei originally had an initial price tag of Rs. 33,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 34,199. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases using Kotak Bank and SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,700. The handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,199 (MRP 43,900)

Samsung Galaxy F13

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy F13 for Rs. 9,999. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 11,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 9,450. Also, Kotak Bank and SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,250. The Samsung Galaxy F13 has triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Realme GT Neo 3T

The newly launched Realme GT Neo 3T can be grabbed at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant was unveiled for Rs. 25,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases using SBI and Kotak Bank credit cards. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,900. Paying with the Paytm wallet offers will sweeten the deal further. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,334. The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,749 (including bank offers) (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Vivo T1 44W

Vivo's T1 44W smartphone is available for a reduced price of Rs. 13,499 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale. It is listed with up to Rs. 13,600 exchange offer. Kotak Bank and SBI credit card users can avail up to 1,000 instant discounts as well. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,417 per month. The Vivo T1 44W was launched in May this year at Rs. 14,499. It features a 6.44-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP 14,499)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Deals and offers on electronics

Realme Smart TV (32-inch)

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch is currently listed for Rs. 10,999, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can avail up to Rs. 9,000 off with exchange offers. Kotak and SBI credit card users are eligible to get up to Rs. 1,750 discount as well. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 1,834. The Realme Smart TV 32-inch (Review) sports a 32-inch HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) LED display, is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MSD6683 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage and is equipped with quad 24W speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Motorola Revou 2 (32-inch)

Flipkart is selling the Motorola Revou 2 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV at Rs. 11,999 which is lower than the MRP of Rs. 20,000. Customers can also exchange their existing smart TV for up to Rs. 11,000 off. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,000. Further, Kotak and SBI credit card users can get up to Rs. 1,750 discount as well. The Motorola Revou 2 smart TV sports a 32-inch LED display with 60Hz refresh rate and is backed by a quad-core Mediatek processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,000)

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro is listed for Rs. 15,999 (MRP RS. 26,300) in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 1,750 discount on select bank credit cards while purchasing these first-generation AirPods Pro. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,667. The earbuds offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity and are said to offer 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case. Apple recently unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro during its iPhone 14 launch event.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 26,300)

Realme Pad

The Realme Pad with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant is available on Flipkart at Rs. 11,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet was launched for Rs. 13,999. Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,350 on the tablet. It is also giving a discount of Rs. 1,750 on Kotak Bank and SBI credit card transactions. Realme Pad was launched in India in September of last year. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and supports Dolby Atmos sound.

Buy now for: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

