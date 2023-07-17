Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Price Over $30,000, Small Losses Strike Ether and Several Other Altcoins

The value of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, stood at $30,255 (roughly Rs. 24.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2023 11:43 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Price Over $30,000, Small Losses Strike Ether and Several Other Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.21 trillion

Highlights
  • Iota, Zcash recorded small profits
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Elrond, Bitcoin SV registered gains

The crypto market crossed the second weekend of July with more cryptocurrencies seeing losses than profits. Bitcoin on Monday, July 17, saw a profit of 0.14 percent. The value of Bitcoin at the time of writing, stood at $30,255 (roughly Rs. 24.8 lakh). In the coming days, the SEC is likely review BlackRock's spot BTC ETF application. The crypto market could see a positive price action in BTC's performance if the application is approved.

Ether dropped in value by 0.30 percent, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. The value of ETH is presently hovering over the price point of $1,924 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh).

With BTC and ETH taking different routes, the crypto price chart is distinctly divided into two sides.

Ripple, USD Coin, and Solana followed Bitcoin on the profit-making side of the crypto price chart.

Stellar, Uniswap, Elrond, Bitcoin SV, Iota, and Zcash also managed to mint small profits.

“The market has reached a resistance level for the past few weeks. The approval of Bitcoin's spot ETF application can help it move upward and reach the projected levels for this year with a potential increase of approx. 20 percent. Ripple's victory against SEC has given the market an impetus to be bullish about the future of crypto,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile on the other hand, losses struck Tether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Polygon.

Tron, Litecoin, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Bitcoin Cash also registered minor dips, but substantial enough to turn the crypto price chart red.

Hinting towards a subtle correction in the market and investor sentiment, the crypto fear and greed index is down three points from yesterday. The index has re-entered the neutral zone with the current score of 54/100.

The overall crypto market valuation recorded a gain of 0.26 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto market cap, at the time of writing, stood at the mark of $1.21 trillion (roughly Rs. 99,43,864 crore).

There are some developments in the crypto pipeline however, that, in a wider picture could trigger developments in the Web3 space. These plans are keeping industry experts hopeful about better days coming for crypto.

“From a tokenomics lens, CLabs, the entity behind the Celo blockchain, is aiming to return to the Ethereum ecosystem by transitioning from an independent EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 solution. This move is likely to positively impact the developers, and enable increased security, without impacting the users. This news has led to an upward price trend for CELO (+13.59 percent),” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ola Advances Plan for IPO as EV Scooters Take Off in India, Plans to Unveil Electric Car in 2024
Realme Pad 2 Launch Date, Specifications Teased on Flipkart; 11.5-Inch LCD Display Confirmed: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Price Over $30,000, Small Losses Strike Ether and Several Other Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
  3. Ola Electric Advances Plan for IPO as EV Scooters Take Off in India
  4. iPhone 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4: Top Premium Phones to Buy on Day 2 of Prime Day
  5. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  6. Incredible Prices on Renewed Gadgets During Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Soon: Here's a Roundup of the Best Deals
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Leak Suggests It May Resemble This Popular Phone
  9. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Gadget Deals for WFH Employees
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Spotted on Geekbench Again, Could Launch in Two SoC Variants
  2. Realme Pad 2 Launch Date, Specifications Teased on Flipkart; 11.5-Inch LCD Display Confirmed: Report
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Price Over $30,000, Small Losses Strike Ether and Several Other Altcoins
  4. Ola Advances Plan for IPO as EV Scooters Take Off in India, Plans to Unveil Electric Car in 2024
  5. Apple Could Reveal Mac Products With M3 Chip by October This Year: Mark Gurman
  6. Microsoft to Let Call of Duty Stay on PlayStation After Activision Blizzard Deal
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Best Discounts on Acer, Asus, Other Laptops Under Rs. 30,000
  8. Xiaomi Plans to Boost Smartphone Sale in India as Samsung Struggles
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  10. Twitter Cash Flow Still Negative Because of 50 Percent Drop in Ad Revenue, Heavy Debt: Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.