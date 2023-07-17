iPhone 15 series is expected to launch soon as a successor to the iPhone 14 series, that was released in September 2022. The lineup is expected to include four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Several leaked design renders and other reports have hinted at key specifications of the phones. Many reports have also suggested the likely price range and colour options of the upcoming Apple smartphones. Now, a new leak once again suggests the display size of each of the iPhone 15 models.

In a tweet, tipster Ice Universe (@universeice) shared leaked image of the glass displays and their protective coverings of the iPhone 15 series. The image shows the four different sizes of screens and screen guards, each labelled after its expected model. The base iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro model are seen to have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown to carry 6.7-inch screens.

A recently published research noted that the orders for iPhone 15 panels are 100 percent higher and the orders of the iPhone 15 Pro model displays are considerably higher than the ones made for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. It suggests that the demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models may exceed that of its preceding models.

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone 15 lineup will pack larger batteries than the iPhone 14 series. The base model is expected to carry a 3,877mAh battery, as opposed to a 3,279mAh unit on the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be backed by the largest ever battery to feature on an iPhone - 4,912mAh. Its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Plus packed a 4,323mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature a 3,650mAh and a 4,852mAh battery, respectively, which are considerably larger than the 3,200mAh and 4,323mAh cells on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, respectively.

An earlier leaked protective covering suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, also tipped to launch with the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker, could replace the mute switch with a solid-state button. Another report, citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu, said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to have a higher launch price than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

