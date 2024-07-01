Technology News

Realme Pad 3 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Appears Imminent

Realme Pad 3 has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number RMP2402.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 2 runs on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Pad was the Chinese brand's first tablet offering
  • Upcoming model is expected to get SIM card support
  • Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display
Realme launched its first tablet — Realme Pad — in India in 2021. The Chinese tech brand currently has a couple of tablet models in its portfolio. If rumours are true, the third iteration of Realme Pad could be making its way to the market soon. The exact launch date of the tablet has not been shared by Realme yet, but ahead of it, the tablet has appeared on the IMEI database. The rumoured Realme Pad 3 is expected to bring upgrades over Realme Pad 2. The latter runs on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and has an 8,360mAh battery.

The IMEI database listing, as spotted by GizmoChina, shows a Realme tablet with model number RMP2402. It is expected to be marketed as Realme Pad 3. Although the listing only reveals the model number, it is expected to get SIM card support.

Realme currently sells the Realme Pad, Realme Pad Mini, Realme Pad Slim, Realme Pad 2, and Realme Pad X tablets. The first Realme Pad was launched in India in September 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The rumoured Realme Pad 3 is likely to come as a successor to the Realme Pad 2, which launched in July 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme Pad 2 specifications

The Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Through the Virtual RAM feature, users can beef up the total RAM to 16GB. It includes dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

For optics, the Realme Pad 2 features a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It houses an 8,360mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of video playback time and up to 190 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The tablet supports 33W fast charging.

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Realme Pad

Realme Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Slim, good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stylus or keyboard support
  • Not recommended for productivity
Read detailed Realme Pad review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
