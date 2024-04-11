Technology News
Redmi Pad Pro With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution LCD screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 11:10 IST
Redmi Pad Pro With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad Pro is offered in blue, grey, and green colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro ships with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The Redmi Pad Pro supports 33W wired fast charging
Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China on Wednesday, April 10, alongside the Redmi Turbo 3. The tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution LCD panel. It is available in three colourways and also comes in a special Harry Potter edition. The tablet is listed in three RAM and storage configurations. It joins the Redmi Pad, which was unveiled in India in October 2022. The company has not yet confirmed if the new Pro model will make its way to India.

Redmi Pad Pro price, availability

In China, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300), while the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. The tablet is currently available for pre-order via the Xiaomi China website. It will go on sale starting April 15.

The Redmi Pad Pro is offered in three colour options - Dark Grey, Shallow Blue Bay, and Smoke Green (translated from Chinese).

A special Harry Potter edition of the Redmi Pad Pro is also available and is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi Pad Pro specifications, features

Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 240Hz pen (stylus) touch sampling rate. The display offers a peak brightness level of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. The tablet ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

In the camera department, the Redmi Pad Pro carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. Both front and rear cameras support up to 1080p video shooting at 30 frames per second (fps).

The Redmi Pad Pro packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is equipped with four stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 280mm x 181.85mm x 7.52mm in size and weighs 571g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad Pro price, Redmi Pad Pro launch, Redmi Pad Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
