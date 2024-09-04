Technology News
Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch

Red Magic Gaming Pad will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 15:36 IST
Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch

Photo Credit: X/Red Magic

Red Magic Gaming Pad will launch in black and silver colourways

Highlights
  • Red Magic Gaming Pad sports a partially transparent rear panel
  • The gaming tablet display will support up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • The Red Magic Gaming Pad carries a 10,100mAh battery
Red Magic Gaming Pad will launch in China on September 5. Previously, the company had teased some key features of the upcoming gaming tablet including its chipset, cooling, and display details. The AnTuTu score of the tablet was revealed as well. Now, the design and colour options of the Red Magic Gaming Pad have been unveiled. The tablet was tipped to launch with two screen size options. However, the latest design reveals do not hint at varying display sizes. 

Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options

The design of the Red Magic Gaming Pad has been revealed in an official Weibo post ahead of the tablet's launch in China on September 5. The tablet is shown in two colour options — Dark Night and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese). A part of the rear panel sports a transparent design.

A vertical portion of the Red Magic Gaming Pad rear panel appears with a transparent cover. The brand logo is placed centrally on the panel, the camera unit is placed in the top right corner, vertically underneath which we see an LED flash unit and a customisable, circular RGB light.

red magic gaming pad weibo red magic inline 1 Red Magic Gaming Pad

Red Magic Gaming Pad design
Photo Credit: Weibo/Red Magic

 

The front camera slot of the Red Magic Gaming Pad is embedded in the right bezel. The flat display appears with a sizeable, uniform bezel. The right appears to house the power button, while the bottom edge has speaker units and a USB Type-C port.

Red Magic Gaming Pad Features

The Red Magic Gaming Pad is confirmed to sport a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is claimed to be the "first naked-eye 3D tablet" with a 90Hz AI-backed eye-tracking feature. Earlier reports suggested that the tablet may launch in 10.8-inch and 12.4-inch screen size options.

Red Magic has revealed that the Red Magic Gaming Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carry a 10,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The tablet will support 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage and ship with Android 14-based UI.

The Red Magic Gaming Pad will be equipped with a quad-speaker system and the "PAD Magic Cooling ICE 2.0 Nine-layer cooling" (translated from Chinese) technology. For optics, it will carry a 50-megapixel and a 20-megapixel rear and front camera sensor, respectively.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
