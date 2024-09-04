Vivo's upcoming X200 series was subject to its fair share of leaks and speculations in the past few months. While the Chinese tech brand hasn't officially confirmed the new lineup yet, it is rumoured to comprise three models — Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro+. Most recently, a prominent Chinese tipster has shared an alleged render of the vanilla Vivo X200. It is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch screen. Meanwhile, specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro have also surfaced separately.

Vivo X200 Design Leaked in New Render

On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted an alleged render of the Vivo X200. Marked by symmetrical bezels all around, the smartphone is seen with a hole-punch cutout placed at the top centre of the display. The volume rockers and power button appear to be on the right edge. The upcoming phone is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen, which falls in line with previous leaks.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications Tipped

In a separate post, the same tipster revealed details about the Vivo X200 Pro. It is said to boast a 1.5K 8T LTPO iso-depth micro quad-curved display. The screen is expected to have thin bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for authentication.

As per the tipster, the Vivo X200 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This would be a notable upgrade compared to Vivo X100 Pro's 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to house a 6,000mAh battery. For comparison, the predecessor has a 5,400mAh battery. It could come with an IP68 or IP69-rated water and dust resistance rating as well.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X200 series will have MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. The standard Vivo X200 is expected to offer 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo X100 series was launched in November last year and the brand is expected to follow the same launch window for the new series, maybe a couple of weeks or so earlier.

