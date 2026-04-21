Motorola Razr 2026 Launch Date Teased Alongside Design and Colour Options

Motorola Razr 2026 will be launched in the US soon, as the tech firm has started teasing the debut of its new clamshell-style foldable phone. The handset is expected to be launched in other markets, outside of the US, as the Motorola Razr 70. As part of the launch teaser, the company has also revealed colour options of the Motorola Razr 2026, while also hinting at its design. The phone is shown to be similar to its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 2025. It appears in three colourways, while featuring a large cover display on the upper flap, surrounding a dual camera unit.

In a post on X, the tech firm has teased the imminent launch of its new clamshell-style foldable phone, dubbed Motorola Razr 2026. The post suggests that the company will unveil a new smartphone on April 29, but it could also mean that the company will reveal more details about the smartphone on that date.

The teaser shows that the handset will be offered in three brown, green, and purple colourways. However, the marketing names of the shades remain under wraps. Moreover, the Motorola Razr 2026 is shown to feature a dual camera setup on the outside, along with an LED flash, surrounded by the phone's cover display.

The lower flap of the Motorola Razr 2026 appears to have a textured finish. It is also shown to feature a metal frame, featuring a power button and volume controls on the right side. Meanwhile, the left side of the phone could be left clean. The Motorola branding appears in the middle of the panel, while the Razr branding will be placed at the bottom. A USB Type-C and a speaker grille will be placed on the bottom of the phone.

As previously mentioned, the video also includes the date April 29, the end. Currently, it is unclear whether the company will launch the Motorola Razr 2026 or begin revealing key details about the clamshell-style foldable on this particular date. A recent report suggested that the Motorola Razr 2026 will be launched in the North American continent on May 21, which is still a month away. In terms of pricing, the Motorola Razr 2026 will reportedly cost $799.99 (roughly Rs. 74,400) for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The Motorola Razr 2026 is expected to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display on the inside, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.60GHz, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The foldable might carry two 50-megapixel cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the inside.