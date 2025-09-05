Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India Announced; Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 18:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series pre-orders include a free 45W adapter
  • The base, Ultra model pack 8,400mAh and 11,600mAh batteries, respectively
  • The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup comes with Galaxy AI Suite, Google Gemini
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series was launched in select global markets on Thursday, and the company has now announced the price of the tablets in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra variant. Both tablets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. They sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. These tablets are also equipped with Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI features. Both models are available in both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 price in India starts at Rs. 80,999 for the Wi-Fi model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants with Wi-Fi connectivity cost Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 96,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 5G (cellular) model is priced at Rs. 93,999 and Rs. 98,999 for the 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. This model is not available in a 512GB storage configuration. 

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) costs Rs. 1,10,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively. The 5G variants of the same configurations cost Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,35,999, respectively.

All versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are available for pre-order in the country via the Samsung India website. Samsung is offering a free 45W travel adapter with Galaxy Tab S11 pre-orders.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S11 series start at Rs. 74,999, the company revealed in a press release. Customers can also purchase the tablets via Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised retailers, and other online platforms. Buyers can also choose between a nine-month no-cost EMI or a 24-month EMI through NBFC financing for easier payment.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are sold in Grey and Silver colour options. They sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600nits peak brightness. They are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. The base and Ultra models pack 8,400mAh and 11,600mAh batteries, respectively. They are equipped with Galaxy AI suite, Google's Circle to Search and Gemini features. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (5G)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
