Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series was launched in select global markets on Thursday, and the company has now announced the price of the tablets in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra variant. Both tablets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. They sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. These tablets are also equipped with Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI features. Both models are available in both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 price in India starts at Rs. 80,999 for the Wi-Fi model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants with Wi-Fi connectivity cost Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 96,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 5G (cellular) model is priced at Rs. 93,999 and Rs. 98,999 for the 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. This model is not available in a 512GB storage configuration.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) costs Rs. 1,10,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively. The 5G variants of the same configurations cost Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,35,999, respectively.

All versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are available for pre-order in the country via the Samsung India website. Samsung is offering a free 45W travel adapter with Galaxy Tab S11 pre-orders.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S11 series start at Rs. 74,999, the company revealed in a press release. Customers can also purchase the tablets via Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised retailers, and other online platforms. Buyers can also choose between a nine-month no-cost EMI or a 24-month EMI through NBFC financing for easier payment.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are sold in Grey and Silver colour options. They sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600nits peak brightness. They are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. The base and Ultra models pack 8,400mAh and 11,600mAh batteries, respectively. They are equipped with Galaxy AI suite, Google's Circle to Search and Gemini features.

