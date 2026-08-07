Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices. This offers the opportunity for customers to upgrade their existing devices or gift a new gadget to their friends or family members, while maximising their savings. Apart from this, the sale event is offering discounts on a number of smartwatches from reputable brands like Samsung, Fire-Boltt, Titan, Boat, Noise, and Fastrack. You can further avail of bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses to purchase a smartwatch at an even lower price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Smartwatches

For those looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch or planning to switch over from traditional wristwear to a smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various deals, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000. Apart from price cuts, you can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 38,000, resulting in a discount of Rs. 18,000.

We have curated a list of the best deals on smartwatches that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale to help you make an informed buying decision. You should note that the figures mentioned below are not effective prices. Hence, you can avail of additional bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses on top of price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartwatches

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