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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartwatches Like Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 18:06 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartwatches Like Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and More

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is offered in two size variants

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 18,000 on a new smartwatch
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering instant bank discounts
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is providing cashback
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices. This offers the opportunity for customers to upgrade their existing devices or gift a new gadget to their friends or family members, while maximising their savings. Apart from this, the sale event is offering discounts on a number of smartwatches from reputable brands like Samsung, Fire-Boltt, Titan, Boat, Noise, and Fastrack. You can further avail of bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses to purchase a smartwatch at an even lower price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Smartwatches

For those looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch or planning to switch over from traditional wristwear to a smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various deals, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000. Apart from price cuts, you can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 38,000, resulting in a discount of Rs. 18,000.

We have curated a list of the best deals on smartwatches that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale to help you make an informed buying decision. You should note that the figures mentioned below are not effective prices. Hence, you can avail of additional bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses on top of price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Rs. 17,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Boat Wave Call 3 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Noise Twist Round Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Noise Junior Explorer 2 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Boat Storm Call 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Fastrack MYND Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,599 Buy Now
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Titan Crest Rs. 13,995 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant and bright display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicon straps
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Built-in Google Gemini
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Slow charging speed
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) review
Strap Colour Graphite, Silver
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Samsung, Fire Boltt, Titan, Fastrack, Boat
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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