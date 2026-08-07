Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is now live in India, bringing price cuts across a wide range of products. As always, smartphones and accessories are the biggest attractions of this Independence Day-themed sale. The sale is an ideal opportunity to buy new handsets or upgrade existing ones at discounted prices ahead of the festival season in India. In addition to the sale offers, customers can further lower the final price by applying exchange deals, cashback offers, and bank-based offers.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on Samsung Mobiles

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, several Samsung flagship, mid-range, and affordable smartphones are listed at reduced prices. The Galaxy A56 5G is listed at Rs. 31,999, down from its original price of Rs. 49,999. Shoppers looking for a premium experience can grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra for Rs. 89,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 94,999. Further, the recently launched Galaxy Z foldable smartphones will be available for purchase during the sale.

Shoppers can avail additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options during the sale. There are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. HDFC Bank Credit Card holders and shoppers opting for EasyEMI transactions are eligible for extra instant discounts on select purchases. Shoppers paying through UPI transactions will also get additional discounts.

Here we have listed the Samsung smartphones available at reduced prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. Shoppers can compare prices of these models across e-commerce platforms to grab the best deal.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Offers Discounts on These Samsung Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.