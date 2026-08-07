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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 17:33 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

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Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is now live in India
  • HDFC Bank Credit Card holders are eligible for extra instant discounts
  • Customers can further lower the cost through exchange deals
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is now live in India, bringing price cuts across a wide range of products. As always, smartphones and accessories are the biggest attractions of this Independence Day-themed sale. The sale is an ideal opportunity to buy new handsets or upgrade existing ones at discounted prices ahead of the festival season in India. In addition to the sale offers, customers can further lower the final price by applying exchange deals, cashback offers, and bank-based offers.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on Samsung Mobiles

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, several Samsung flagship, mid-range, and affordable smartphones are listed at reduced prices. The Galaxy A56 5G is listed at Rs. 31,999, down from its original price of Rs. 49,999. Shoppers looking for a premium experience can grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra for Rs. 89,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 94,999. Further, the recently launched Galaxy Z foldable smartphones will be available for purchase during the sale.

Shoppers can avail additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options during the sale. There are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. HDFC Bank Credit Card holders and shoppers opting for EasyEMI transactions are eligible for extra instant discounts on select purchases. Shoppers paying through UPI transactions will also get additional discounts. 

Here we have listed the Samsung smartphones available at reduced prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. Shoppers can compare prices of these models across e-commerce platforms to grab the best deal. 

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Offers Discounts on These Samsung Smartphones

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 46,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Rs. 69,999 Rs. 46,349 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 13,498 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

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