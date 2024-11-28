Samsung has developed a display technology that could enable it to launch a tablet with an extendable screen, according to a patent document. The South Korean technology conglomerate has won a US patent for a new type of display that can be extended from the left and right sides to form a much larger screen. It was previously granted another patent for another expandable display technology in July. Samsung has only launched foldable phones so far, but it could foray into other segments soon — it recently gained a patent for a foldable handheld gaming console.

Samsung Patent Reveals Display That Can Be Extended From Both Sides

In the recently published patent document (via) on the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website, Samsung has provided several images of its latest display technology. It appears to be designed for a device with a large screen which suggests it could debut on a tablet from the company, at some point in the future.

The description for the new extendable display technology does not include a description of how the technology works, unlike the company's other patents. Instead, it includes descriptions of the various figures in the patent document that clearly illustrate how the device would function.

Samsung's extendable display seen on a tablet-like device (Tap to expand)

Photo Credit: USPTO/ Samsung

We can see the device in its unextended form in Fig. 1 and Fig. 2, and it appears to be a regular device shaped like a tablet. A slot at the top edge also appears to house a stylus that resembles the company's S Pen, and the accessory is also seen in subsequent figures in the document.

Fig. 3 shows the rear side of the purported tablet, with what appear to be two lines running along the left and right sides of the device, when it is held in a horizontal position. We can also see two circles outlined on the rear panel, and these might represent a dual rear camera setup.

We can finally see the device extended for the first time in Fig. 8, and it appears that Samsung has designed the device in such a way that it expands on left and right sides. It is shown to offer a much larger viewing area in Fig. 9, which offers a top view of the device, while Fig. 10 gives us a look at how the rear panel would look when the screen is expanded.

Samsung could equip this tablet-like device with a USB Type-C port as well as four pogo pin connectors that could enable support for accessories such as keyboards, according to Fig.7 in the patent document

