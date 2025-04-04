Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Pushed to May 13; Company to Host an Online Event

Samsung is expected to host an online launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 13:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Pushed to May 13; Company to Host an Online Event

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is believed to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was previously expected to arrive on April 15
  • It is likely to have a 3,900mAh battery
  • Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge in January
Samsung showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge in January during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The slim flagship was believed to hit shelves on April 15, but a recent report suggested the company has pushed its launch. Now, a new leak suggests the new launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung is expected to host an online launch event for the phone. The upcoming device is likely to use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset as the other Galaxy S25 phones. It is likely to have a 3,900mAh battery and could measure just 5.84mm thick.

Samsung Pushes Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date by a Month

SamMobile, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13. It is about a month later than the previously rumoured April 15 launch date. The report further suggests that Samsung could host an online-only launch for the handset. 

The Galaxy S25 Edge was teased alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. It is likely to be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. The 256GB storage variant of the phone is expected to cost KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 87,000). The alleged renders of the phone suggest that it could launch in three colours that match the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is believed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and could pack 12GB RAM. It is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display and measure 5.84mm in thickness. Its dual rear camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. It will reportedly have a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
