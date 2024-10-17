Technology News
Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component

Xiaomi might be working on a smart ring that automatically adjusts its size to fit your finger.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2024 17:04 IST
Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Seyi Ariyo

Xiaomi's smart ring could also allow users to control features on their smartphones

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could be working on a smart ring with a unique feature
  • A patent document points to a new automatic size adjustment feature
  • Xiaomi's smart ring could feature an elastic component
Fitness trackers are primarily available in the form of wearables that resemble a wristwatch, but 'smart rings' are growing increasingly popular, including products from Oura, Ultrahuman, and Samsung. Unlike smartwatches that include an adjustable strap, smart rings must be purchased in a specific size option that fits the wearer. However, a person's ring size might change over time due to various reasons, which could render their existing smart ring unusable. Xiaomi might be working on a solution for this issue, according to details from a patent document.

Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Points to Automatic Size Adjustment Feature

According to a patent document spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website by 91mobiles, Xiaomi is developing a wearable device shaped like a ring that us equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, and ultra-wideband connectivity, as well as a host of sensors, a touch panel, processor and audio components. This is an indication that it is a smart ring that can be used for health tracking.

xiaomi smart ring 91mobiles xiaomi patent

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

Unlike other smart rings available today, the one described in Xiaomi's patent has a unique capability that allows it to automatically adjust its size to fit a user's finger. In order to enable the wearable to change its size, the document discusses the use of two components — an inner ring and an outer ring.

While the outer ring could resemble a regular smart ring, the document states the inner ring is said to be made of an elastic material that works in conjunction with spring mechanisms. A portion of the inner ring would protrude from the inner ring, allowing it to "adjust" its size. 

It is currently unclear whether such a smart ring from Xiaomi could be produced in a single size option that adjusts to any ring size, or whether a few different size options would be required to achieve the automatic size adjustment. The patent also describes the use of the ring for additional features such as controlling connected devices, according to the publication.

Despite the obvious benefits of the wearable device described in Xiaomi's patent, it's worth noting that there's no guarantee that the company will eventually introduce a smart ring based on the technology described in the document. 

Apple Secretly Worked With China's BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
