Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document

Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document

Huawei's latest patent hints at a foldable phone that features a slim cover that could protect the display when it is folded shut.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2024 18:27 IST
Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei launched the world's first commercially available smartphone in September

Highlights
  • Huawei could be working on a foldable phone with three main components
  • Two of these could be display panels, while the third could be a cover
  • The attached cover might protect the foldable device when it is folded
Advertisement

Huawei could be working on a foldable phone that could be equipped with a cover that could be attached to the device, according to a patent document published on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website. Images of the purported handset suggest that it could arrive as a tri-fold foldable phone, with the outermost panel doubling as a protective cover when it is shut. The company recently launched the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design as the world's first commercially available tri-fold phone.

Huawei Patent Document Points to Foldable With Attached Cover 

A patent document on CNIPA discovered by 91Mobiles describes a foldable device, such as a smartphone or a tablet, that includes a protective case. The folding device is said to have two parts that are connected with a hinge, that can be unfolded and folded. The document appears to be discussing a phone with two panels that can form a larger display.

The device in Huawei's patent document features a fixed frame, along with an attached cover that is designed to be flexible, as it is supposed to wrap around the flexible portion of the foldable device, when it is shut. However, the description states that the cover will have a slim design, in order to lower the overall footprint of the handset.

 According to the details available in the document, Huawei's protective case could provide protection to the device, as it wraps around the part of the display that bends. The foldable is said to have an S-shaped design when it is shut, and the protective cover is said to have a transparent portion that can be used to view the contents of the screen when the device is shut.

Huawei's patent document also describes the use of magnetic components in the device to allow the bending parts of the foldable to connect to metal parts inside it. In is currently unclear how these components would function, but the document clearly states that the purpose of the third component is to protect the display.

While Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of the patent document on the CNIPA website, there's no telling whether a device with this technology will be launched by the company in the future. Like other inventions described in patent documents, the company could change how the technology works before it is incorporated into future devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei, Patents, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition

Related Stories

Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  5. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 2 With AI Capabilities and These Features
  6. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  7. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  9. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now
  2. At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points
  3. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds
  4. Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
  5. OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
  6. Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
  7. OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
  8. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ‘Simple’ Snapchat App to Launch in Q1 2025, Says CEO; Announces Expansion of Spectacles to More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »