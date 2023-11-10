Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 18:00 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro was launched in China in April

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro was launched in China in April alongside Xiaomi Pad 6
  • There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro
Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was unveiled in April this year. Now, the Chinese tech brand is reportedly working on Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro as a possible successor. There's no official word on when we'll see the tablet, but ahead of any official announcements, specifications of the tablet have surfaced on the Web. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is tipped to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It might feature an LCD with 144Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will get an LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. If the leak holds any weight, then it would be an upgrade over the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Further, the upcoming tablet is said to feature a square-shaped camera module arranged on the top left corner of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro was launched in China in April alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. Its price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features a 20-megapixel sensor on the front.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. It is backed by an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The tablet also features four microphones and four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and gets Hi-Res audio certification.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  2. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  3. Infinix Smart 8 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Realme GT Neo 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals Pricing and Chipset
  5. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  8. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
  4. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23
  5. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Plans to Replace Android-Based Fire OS With New Operating System on Fire TVs, Other Devices: Report
  7. iPhone SE 4 to Feature Single Rear Camera, Sport Upgraded Design Based on iPhone 14 Chassis: Report
  8. Infinix Smart 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung, Huawei to Release Affordable Foldable Smartphones Next Year: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »