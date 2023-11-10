Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was unveiled in April this year. Now, the Chinese tech brand is reportedly working on Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro as a possible successor. There's no official word on when we'll see the tablet, but ahead of any official announcements, specifications of the tablet have surfaced on the Web. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is tipped to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It might feature an LCD with 144Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will get an LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. If the leak holds any weight, then it would be an upgrade over the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Further, the upcoming tablet is said to feature a square-shaped camera module arranged on the top left corner of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro was launched in China in April alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. Its price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features a 20-megapixel sensor on the front.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. It is backed by an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The tablet also features four microphones and four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and gets Hi-Res audio certification.

