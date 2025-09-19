Xiaomi Pad 8 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The brand shared the first official teaser of the upcoming tablets on Thursday on Weibo, revealing their design and key specifications. Xiaomi has not disclosed the launch date yet, but it has opened pre-orders for the Xiaomi Pad 8 series in its home country. The tablets will be launched alongside the Xiaomi 17 series this month. While Xiaomi has not specified variants, we can expect the series to include the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8, successors to the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7, respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Launch Teased

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing, via Weibo, announced the arrival of the Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup in China. It is confirmed to launch later this month alongside the Xiaomi 17 series, but an exact launch date is still under wraps. The new tablet series will feature an 11.2-inch display and a 'high-performance processor'.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 series is confirmed to offer a lightweight and portable build. They will ship with the HyperOS 3 interface based on Android 16. The poster reveals a familiar design for the new models with a detachable keyboard and a stylus.

Pre-reservations for the Xiaomi Pad 8 series have already started through Xiaomi Mall in China. Interested customers can pre-book the tablets with CNY 1.

The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 8 series is expected to offer upgrades over the current Xiaomi Pad 7 lineup. The standard Xiaomi Pad 8 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM, marking a significant leap from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 used in the Pad 7 Pro. The key difference between the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro is speculated to be charging speed, with the Pro model likely offering 67W fast charging and the standard model with 45W. Both are expected to pack a 10,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and Pad 7 were launched in China in October last year featuring an 8,850mAh battery and 11.2-inch screens with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution. The duo came with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface. The Pro model has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, while the base variant has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The Pro model offers 67W fast charging. On the standard model, fast charging is limited to 45W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.