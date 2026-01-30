Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was launched in China in September 2025, along with the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 18:26 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is backed by a 9,200mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 2 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in China
  • Xiaomi Pad 2 Pro sports an 11.2-inch LCD screen in China
  • The company has yet to confirm the global launch of the tablet
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was launched in China last year as the tech giant's flagship tablet. Now, the purported global variant of the tablet has been reportedly spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at an imminent global debut. It is said to be powered by the same chipset as its Chinese counterpart. The device was listed on the benchmarking platform with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is equipped with an 11.2-inch display. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the purported global variant of the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset, performance, and RAM. The Xiaomi tablet was listed with the model number 25091RP04G. It runs on Android 16 (which means it should feature HyperOS 3) and 8GB of RAM.

The listing shows that the tablet has an octa core Qualcomm Armv8 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 3.53GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. The leaker claims that these specifications belong to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also powers Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro's Chinese variant.

Xiaomi's Pad 8 Pro reportedly managed to score 2,940 points in single core performance and 8,759 points in multi core performance. The tablet also got an OpenCL score of 17,657 points. While the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm its rumoured debut, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is said to arrive in select global markets along with the Xiaomi 17.

This comes months after the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was launched in China in September 2025 at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the base model offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is offered in Soft Light and regular variants in the country.

To recap, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, in China, sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,136 pixels) LCD screen, offering 345 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Launch, Xiaomi Pad 2 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  2. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  3. Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Goes Official: See Features
  4. iQOO 15 Ultra Spied in Leaked Hands-On Video; Display Details Confirmed
  5. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026: Report
  6. Samsung Teases Launch of Galaxy F70 Series in India
  7. Oppo Reno 16 Series Possible Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Gandhi Talks OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements With New Earbud Design
  10. Dhurandhar Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  2. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  3. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
  5. Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  7. Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation
  8. Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
  9. OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February
  10. Dhurandhar Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Ranveer Singh Starrer Action Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »