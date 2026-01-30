The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was launched in China last year as the tech giant's flagship tablet. Now, the purported global variant of the tablet has been reportedly spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at an imminent global debut. It is said to be powered by the same chipset as its Chinese counterpart. The device was listed on the benchmarking platform with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is equipped with an 11.2-inch display. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the purported global variant of the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset, performance, and RAM. The Xiaomi tablet was listed with the model number 25091RP04G. It runs on Android 16 (which means it should feature HyperOS 3) and 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro (Global) spotted on Geekbench.



Global variant (25091RP04G) runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite 👀

Likely to debut alongside the Xiaomi 17 series globally.



Geekbench scores:

• Single-core: 2,940

• Multi-core: 8,759

• OpenCL: 17,657



Key details:

◼️ Snapdragon 8 Elite… pic.twitter.com/SHYhWrg39d — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 30, 2026

The listing shows that the tablet has an octa core Qualcomm Armv8 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 3.53GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. The leaker claims that these specifications belong to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also powers Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro's Chinese variant.

Xiaomi's Pad 8 Pro reportedly managed to score 2,940 points in single core performance and 8,759 points in multi core performance. The tablet also got an OpenCL score of 17,657 points. While the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm its rumoured debut, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is said to arrive in select global markets along with the Xiaomi 17.

This comes months after the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was launched in China in September 2025 at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the base model offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is offered in Soft Light and regular variants in the country.

To recap, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, in China, sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,136 pixels) LCD screen, offering 345 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for 67W charging.