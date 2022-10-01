Technology News
loading

5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea 5G Services Be Available for Users

Reliance Jio and Airtel have launched 5G services in eight cities In India.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 October 2022 19:33 IST
5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea 5G Services Be Available for Users

Photo Credit: Delhi International Airport Limited

Airtel 5G services are being launched at the current 4G rates for now

Highlights
  • Airtel has launched 5G in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, more
  • Jio plans to provide 5G across India by December 2023
  • Vi revealed that it plans to soon launch 5G services in India

5G telecom services were launched in India on Saturday during the India Mobile Congress event in Delhi. Representatives from the three major telecom providers in the country — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone idea (Vi) — were also present. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three companies also revealed their initial plans concerning the 5G rollout in India. Reliance and Airtel also launched 5G services in select cities. However, Vi did not announce a specific timeline for the launch of its 5G services.

Jio 5G in India

Reliance Jio's 5G services will be initially offered in the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by Diwali. Chairman Mukesh Ambani promised to deliver affordable 5G services across India by December 2023. Ambani claims that Jio plans to become the first company to finish rolling high-quality and affordable 5G services than anywhere else in the world.

Most of Jio's 5G technology is reportedly developed in India. Its affordability is expected to bring high-quality education and skill development within the grasp of common Indians. This technology could be imperative for transforming AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, the metaverse, and more.

Airtel 5G in India

Airtel 5G has been launched in eight cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Ahmedabad. More cities will get these services by March 2023, with pan-India coverage promised by March 2024. The telco has revealed that it is in the process of gradually installing 5G towers in the mentioned cities. Initially, 5G services will only be available near these towers.

Airtel officials have confirmed that 5G services are being launched at the current 4G rates. The telecom provider plans to increase the 5G tariff after some time. However, customers will be required to have 5G phones to access these services.

Vi 5G in India

Vi was the only company among the three that refrained from launching 5G services on Saturday. The telco has expressed its desire to soon bring 5G services to its customers. It plans to leverage its strong presence in rural areas, enterprise customers, and tech partners to progressively roll out its 5G network and services in the country. Vi reportedly has over 240 million customers in India, with over 50 percent from rural regions. The telco has reportedly constantly upgraded its network to be capable of smooth migration to 5G.

In an earlier statement, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that it has started rolling out OTA updates for its devices to ensure that they are compatible with 5G technology. Other smartphone brands are expected to release similar updates for their devices as well.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Vi, 5G
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Wireless Routers

Related Stories

5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea 5G Services Be Available for Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Once Again Delays Play Store Billing System Implementation in India
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.