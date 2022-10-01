Technology News
5G Telecom Service Rolls Out in India Today, PM Narendra Modi Announced Launch at India Mobile Congress

The Prime Minister witnessed tech demos by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and others.

Written by Richa Sharma, Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 October 2022 12:33 IST
5G Telecom Service Rolls Out in India Today, PM Narendra Modi Announced Launch at India Mobile Congress

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indian economy might gain about Rs. 3,64,000 crore between 2023 to 2040 from 5G

Highlights
  • 5G connectivity is said to be up to 10 times faster than 4G
  • It could benefit advanced mobile cloud gaming, automated vehicles, more
  • Jio, Airtel, Vi showed use cases to demonstrate the potential of 5G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G telecom services today at the inauguration ceremony of the India Mobile Congress that will conclude on October 4. The 5G telecom services aim at providing ultra-high-speed internet services on smartphones and other networking devices. The 5G launch event was also joined by three major telecom giants in India — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The three telecom operators demonstrated the use case each to show the potential of 5G technology in India in the coming months.

The India Mobile Congress is jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). After announcing the launch of 5G services in India at the event, the Prime Minister paid a visit to the pavilions set up by different telecom operators.

Beginning at the Reliance Jio stall, he witnessed the 5G virtual reality experience through the Jio Glass. The Prime Minister received more tech demos at the stalls set up by Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT, and others. Other demos that will be demonstrated in front of the Prime Minister at the exhibition include precision drone-based farming, automated guided vehicles, and many more.

An official statement read, "5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision." Experts have suggested that the Indian economy might gain about Rs. 3,64,000 crore between 2023 and 2040, thanks to the advancements in 5G telecom services.

5G connectivity is said to be up to 10 times faster than 4G. It is believed to be capable of providing ultra-low latency and high-speed connections even in densely crowded areas. These features might greatly benefit solutions like e-health, augmented reality, automated vehicles, advanced mobile cloud gaming, and more.

"...We have partnered with the leading telcos in India and have curated a host of bundle offers for our users. 85% of our devices already support SA and 100% of our devices will have full SA support by October. We are also rolling out OTA updates for our devices to ensure that all our users can make the most of 5G,” said Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. 

Vice President of Oppo India Tasleem Arif also commented, “Today marks the beginning of a new era for India's technology landscape. After years of intense preparation, the launch of 5G will unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society."

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
5G Telecom Service Rolls Out in India Today, PM Narendra Modi Announced Launch at India Mobile Congress
