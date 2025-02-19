Technology News
Airtel Message Centre Number: List of all State-wise Numbers, How to Change Message Centre, and More

Check Airtel SMS Centre Numbers for all regions and learn how to update them for smooth messaging.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 11:01 IST
Airtel Message Centre Number: List of all State-wise Numbers, How to Change Message Centre, and More

Photo Credit: Airtel

SMS on Airtel can fail with an incorrect SMSC number

Highlights
  • Airtel Message Centre numbers for all states & union territories
  • Change Airtel SMSC via USSD code or message settings
  • Fix SMS issues by updating your Airtel Message Centre Number
Sending SMS on Airtel can sometimes fail due to an incorrect Message Centre Number (SMSC). This number plays a crucial role in routing text messages efficiently across the network. Each state in India has a specific Airtel Message Centre Number, and using the correct one ensures seamless message delivery. If you're facing issues with SMS not sending, updating your SMSC might help. This guide provides a complete list of Airtel Message Centre Numbers for all states and step-by-step methods to change them via USSD codes or message settings on your phone.

List of Airtel Message Centre Numbers for All States

Below is the list of Airtel Message Centre Numbers for each state in India:

State Airtel Message Centre Number
Andhra Pradesh 9849087001
Assam 9818023015
Bihar 9831029416
Chhattisgarh 9845086020
Delhi 9810051914
Gujarat 9898051914
Haryana 9810051914
Himachal Pradesh 9815051914
Jammu & Kashmir 9818023015
Jharkhand 9845086020
Karnataka 9845086007
Kerala 9810051905
Kolkata 9845086007
Madhya Pradesh 9845086020
Maharashtra 9898051916
Mumbai 9898051916
Odisha 9818023015
Punjab 9815051914
Rajasthan 9815051914
Tamil Nadu 9898051914
Telangana 9849087001
Uttar Pradesh (East) 9839099999
Uttar Pradesh (West) 9810051914
West Bengal 9932029007
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9845086007
Chandigarh 9815051914
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9898051916
Lakshadweep 9810051905
Puducherry 9898051914
Jammu and Kashmir 9845086007
Ladakh 9845086007

Using the correct SMS Centre Number ensures that your messages are delivered without any issues. If you are unable to send messages, you may need to update your Airtel SMSC.

Note: In regions where the Message Centre Number is not explicitly specified, users can try using the numbers designated for neighbouring states or contact Airtel customer support for assistance. We have also written the numbers of the neighbouring states for contacts that were not specified.

How to Change Airtel SMS Centre Number

If you're experiencing difficulties in sending SMS, updating your Airtel Message Centre Number might resolve the issue. There are two primary ways to change the SMSC on your device: using the USSD code or through your phone's message settings.

Change Airtel Message Centre Number via USSD Code

  1. Open the dialler on your phone.
  2. Dial ##4636## and wait for the service menu to appear.
  3. Select ‘Phone Information' from the options displayed.
  4. Scroll down to locate the 'SMSC' section.
  5. Tap ‘Refresh' to view the current Message Centre Number.
  6. If the number is incorrect or missing, enter the correct number from the table above.
  7. Tap ‘Update' to save the changes.

This method is quick and can resolve most SMS-related issues immediately.

Change Airtel Message Centre Number via Message Settings

  1. Open the default messaging app on your phone.
  2. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select ‘Settings'.
  3. Go to ‘Advanced Settings' or ‘More Settings' (this may vary depending on your device).
  4. Look for the option labelled ‘SMSC' or ‘Message Centre Number'.
  5. Enter the correct SMSC number from the list above.
  6. Save the settings and restart your device if required.

If you still face issues after changing the SMSC, try restarting your phone or resetting network settings.

FAQs

What are the benefits of using the Airtel Message Centre/SMS Centre Number?

The Airtel Message Centre Number ensures that your text messages are routed correctly and delivered promptly. Without a proper SMSC, messages may not be sent, get delayed, or fail entirely. A correct SMSC improves network efficiency and reliability.

Is Airtel's SMSC service available in all Indian states?

Yes, Airtel provides SMSC services across all states in India. Each region has a dedicated Message Centre Number to optimise message routing and ensure smooth communication.

How much time does Airtel take to activate SMS service on a new SIM in India?

Airtel typically activates SMS services on a new SIM within 24 hours. If your SMS service is still not active after this period, try restarting your phone or contacting Airtel customer support for further assistance.

