Sending SMS on Airtel can sometimes fail due to an incorrect Message Centre Number (SMSC). This number plays a crucial role in routing text messages efficiently across the network. Each state in India has a specific Airtel Message Centre Number, and using the correct one ensures seamless message delivery. If you're facing issues with SMS not sending, updating your SMSC might help. This guide provides a complete list of Airtel Message Centre Numbers for all states and step-by-step methods to change them via USSD codes or message settings on your phone.
Below is the list of Airtel Message Centre Numbers for each state in India:
|State
|Airtel Message Centre Number
|Andhra Pradesh
|9849087001
|Assam
|9818023015
|Bihar
|9831029416
|Chhattisgarh
|9845086020
|Delhi
|9810051914
|Gujarat
|9898051914
|Haryana
|9810051914
|Himachal Pradesh
|9815051914
|Jammu & Kashmir
|9818023015
|Jharkhand
|9845086020
|Karnataka
|9845086007
|Kerala
|9810051905
|Kolkata
|9845086007
|Madhya Pradesh
|9845086020
|Maharashtra
|9898051916
|Mumbai
|9898051916
|Odisha
|9818023015
|Punjab
|9815051914
|Rajasthan
|9815051914
|Tamil Nadu
|9898051914
|Telangana
|9849087001
|Uttar Pradesh (East)
|9839099999
|Uttar Pradesh (West)
|9810051914
|West Bengal
|9932029007
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9845086007
|Chandigarh
|9815051914
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9898051916
|Lakshadweep
|9810051905
|Puducherry
|9898051914
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9845086007
|Ladakh
|9845086007
Using the correct SMS Centre Number ensures that your messages are delivered without any issues. If you are unable to send messages, you may need to update your Airtel SMSC.
Note: In regions where the Message Centre Number is not explicitly specified, users can try using the numbers designated for neighbouring states or contact Airtel customer support for assistance. We have also written the numbers of the neighbouring states for contacts that were not specified.
If you're experiencing difficulties in sending SMS, updating your Airtel Message Centre Number might resolve the issue. There are two primary ways to change the SMSC on your device: using the USSD code or through your phone's message settings.
This method is quick and can resolve most SMS-related issues immediately.
If you still face issues after changing the SMSC, try restarting your phone or resetting network settings.
What are the benefits of using the Airtel Message Centre/SMS Centre Number?
The Airtel Message Centre Number ensures that your text messages are routed correctly and delivered promptly. Without a proper SMSC, messages may not be sent, get delayed, or fail entirely. A correct SMSC improves network efficiency and reliability.
Is Airtel's SMSC service available in all Indian states?
Yes, Airtel provides SMSC services across all states in India. Each region has a dedicated Message Centre Number to optimise message routing and ensure smooth communication.
How much time does Airtel take to activate SMS service on a new SIM in India?
Airtel typically activates SMS services on a new SIM within 24 hours. If your SMS service is still not active after this period, try restarting your phone or contacting Airtel customer support for further assistance.
