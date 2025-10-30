Airtel Rs. 449 vs. Jio Rs. 349: When it comes to postpaid plans, postpaid subscribers in India are almost spoilt for choice. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio — two of the biggest telecom service providers (TSPs) — offer a variety of plans at affordable price points. Airtel's Rs. 449 and Jio's Rs. 349 monthly subscriptions are two of the more popular options among consumers. But which one of them offers better value for money in 2025?

Airtel Rs. 449 vs. Jio Rs. 349: Which Postpaid Plan is Better Value for Money?

When compared, Jio's postpaid plan, priced at Rs. 349, offers significantly more value for money. Despite costing Rs. 100 less, you only get slightly less monthly data allowance for the same period; 30GB (Jio) vs 50GB (Airtel). The calling and SMS benefits offered by both TSPs are identical.

While Airtel offers complimentary access to the Xstream Premium aggregated content service for the duration of the plan, Jio bundles a three-month JioHotstar subscription, which offers a wide variety of OTT content. In addition to this, you also get two percent extra on Jio Gold purchases, 50GB JioAICloud storage, and a two-month free trial of JioHome.

Thus, the benefits offered by Jio with its Rs. 349 postpaid plan raise its value quotient significantly.

Airtel Rs. 449 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Explained

Airtel's Rs. 449 monthly postpaid plan comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It has 50GB of monthly data allowance and support for a roll-over facility, which means any data left at the end of the subscription cycle will be added to the subsequent month's data allowance.

Additionally, Airtel also bundles complimentary access to Airtel Xtreme Play. It is a streaming service that aggregates content from more than 25 OTT platforms into a single app. With a unified subscription, viewers can watch films, TV shows, live sports and channels on their phones, smart TVs, and tablets.

Jio Rs. 349 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Explained

With the Rs. 349 postpaid plan, Jio also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you get 30GB of monthly data, while there is also an option of unlimited data for 5G subscribers.

Complimentary services like JioTV and JioAICloud are also bundled with the postpaid plan. The former is a live TV and on-demand content service, while the latter offers 50GB of cloud storage. In addition to this, subscribers also get two percent extra on Jio Gold purchases via Jio Finance. There is a two-month trial for a new JioHome connection.

Another big benefit of the Jio Rs. 349 postpaid plan is a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for three months.

TSP Airtel Jio Monthly Cost Rs. 449 Rs. 349 Mothly Data Allowance 50GB 30GB Daily SMS 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day Voice Calls Unlimited Unlimited Primary OTT Benefit Airtel Xtreme Play (25+ OTTs) JioHotstar (3 Months) Extra Benefits Data Roll-over JioTV, JioAICloud (50GB), JioHome trial, Jio Gold

The Verdict: Who Should Buy the Jio Rs. 349 Plan?

Jio's Rs. 349 postpaid plan is a more affordable option and may appeal to budget-conscious users. A complimentary 3-month subscription to JioHotstar is also a major bundled benefit for those who primarily want to watch content on this platform. Those already invested in or planning to use other Jio services will also be able to enjoy services like JioTV, Jio Gold, JioHome Trial, and JioAICloud.

Thus, this postpaid plan should be purchased by consumers who prioritise cost savings and want to enjoy additional JioHotstar and cloud storage benefits.

The Verdict: Who Should Buy the Airtel Rs. 449 Plan?

The Airtel Postpaid 449 doesn't compromise on affordability. It is meant for subscribers who require a high data volume, with the telecom provider offering 20GB more allowance compared to Jio. The data rollover facility is another added benefit and ideal for those whose monthly data consumption fluctuates.

The plan also offers a much broader selection of movies, shows, and live content compared to Jio, with content aggregated from more than 25 OTT services.