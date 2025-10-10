BSNL Bharat Fibre is one of India's leading broadband services, offering high-speed wired internet connectivity to homes and offices across the country. The government-owned telecom operator has rolled out this service in most major cities, as well as rural areas, providing reliable and consistent internet for both residential and commercial use. BSNL offers a variety of Bharat Fibre plans, most with attractive benefits and up to 12 months or one-year validity. With multiple options available, it can be confusing to choose the right plan. To make things easier, this article covers BSNL Bharat Fibre plans 2025, pricing, key benefits, features, and more. Let's dive in.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Price and Benefits of Best Options With 1 Year Validity

BSNL offers access to various Bharat Fibre plans, and all off these plans have a validity of one year. Here are the best options among those plans, along with their benefits:

Rural FTTH Voice Unlimited Plan

Rural FTTH Voice Unlimited is priced at Rs. 2,988 for 12 months, with one month of free service. It offers speeds up to 25Mbps for the first 10GB, after which data speeds will drop to 2Mbps. The plan includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. This plan is available for new customers only.

FTTH Voice Unlimited Plan

FTTH Voice Unlimited costs Rs. 3,588 for 12 months, plus one month free. Users get speeds up to 25Mbps for the first 20GB, followed by a 2Mbps limit. The plan provides unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Like the previous plan, it can be purchased by new customers.

Fibre Rural Home Wi-Fi Plan

Fibre Rural Home Wi-Fi is priced at Rs. 4,788 for 12 months, and you get an additional month of service for free. The plan offers speeds up to 40Mbps for the first 1.4TB, slowing to 4Mbps beyond that. It includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. This plan is only available to individual users in rural areas.

Fibre Basic Neo Plan

Fibre Basic Neo costs Rs. 5,388 for 12 months, while the next month is free of charge. Users can enjoy speeds up to 50Mbps for the first 3.3TB, which reduces to 4Mbps afterwards. The plan offers unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network, available 24 hours a day.

Fibre Basic OTT Plan

Fibre Basic OTT is priced at Rs. 7,188 for 12 months, followed by another free month. It offers speeds up to 75Mbps for the first 4TB, slowing to 4Mbps beyond that. The plan includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. It also comes with a free JioHotstar Super Plan subscription.

Fibre Values Plus Plan

Fibre Values Plus, a popular plan, costs Rs. 8,915 for 12 months. It provides speeds up to 150Mbps for the first 5TB, reducing to 10Mbps afterwards. Users get unlimited data downloads, unlimited local and STD calls, and 24-hour availability.

Super Star PremiumPlus Plan

Super Star PremiumPlus is priced at Rs. 11,988 for 12 months, with one month free. It offers speeds up to 200Mbps for the first 5TB, after which the speed drops to 10Mbps. The plan includes unlimited data downloads, unlimited local and STD calls, and free subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, and Epicon.

Notably, for all Bharat Fibre plans, calls to BSNL and other networks are free, while international (ISD) calls are charged at Rs 1.20 per unit.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BSNL Bharat Fibre offer unlimited data?

Yes, BSNL Bharat Fibre provides unlimited data, but it comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Once you exceed a specified monthly data limit, your speeds are reduced, after which you can continue using data at a lower speed indefinitely.

How do I check if BSNL Bharat Fibre is available in my area?

To check if BSNL Bharat Fibre is available in your area, go to bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in, enter your address or PIN code, and choose your circle. You can also send a "Hi" on WhatsApp to 18004444, visit the BSNL Selfcare portal at selfcare.bsnl.co.in, or reach out to your nearest BSNL office for assistance.