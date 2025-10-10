Technology News
English Edition

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Price and Benefits of Best Options With 1 Year Validity

BSNL Bharat Fibre provides unlimited data, but it comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2025 08:00 IST
BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Price and Benefits of Best Options With 1 Year Validity

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans 2025: For all plans, calls to BSNL and other networks are free domestically

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • BSNL Bharat Fibre offers high-speed one-year plans starting at Rs. 2,988
  • Plans include unlimited data, calls, and some with free OTT subscriptions
  • You can check availability online, via WhatsApp, or the Selfcare portal
Advertisement

BSNL Bharat Fibre is one of India's leading broadband services, offering high-speed wired internet connectivity to homes and offices across the country. The government-owned telecom operator has rolled out this service in most major cities, as well as rural areas, providing reliable and consistent internet for both residential and commercial use. BSNL offers a variety of Bharat Fibre plans, most with attractive benefits and up to 12 months or one-year validity. With multiple options available, it can be confusing to choose the right plan. To make things easier, this article covers BSNL Bharat Fibre plans 2025, pricing, key benefits, features, and more. Let's dive in.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Price and Benefits of Best Options With 1 Year Validity

BSNL offers access to various Bharat Fibre plans, and all off these plans have a validity of one year. Here are the best options among those plans, along with their benefits:

Rural FTTH Voice Unlimited Plan

Rural FTTH Voice Unlimited is priced at Rs. 2,988 for 12 months, with one month of free service. It offers speeds up to 25Mbps for the first 10GB, after which data speeds will drop to 2Mbps. The plan includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. This plan is available for new customers only.

FTTH Voice Unlimited Plan

FTTH Voice Unlimited costs Rs. 3,588 for 12 months, plus one month free. Users get speeds up to 25Mbps for the first 20GB, followed by a 2Mbps limit. The plan provides unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Like the previous plan, it can be purchased by new customers.

Fibre Rural Home Wi-Fi Plan

Fibre Rural Home Wi-Fi is priced at Rs. 4,788 for 12 months, and you get an additional month of service for free. The plan offers speeds up to 40Mbps for the first 1.4TB, slowing to 4Mbps beyond that. It includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. This plan is only available to individual users in rural areas.

Fibre Basic Neo Plan

Fibre Basic Neo costs Rs. 5,388 for 12 months, while the next month is free of charge. Users can enjoy speeds up to 50Mbps for the first 3.3TB, which reduces to 4Mbps afterwards. The plan offers unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network, available 24 hours a day.

Fibre Basic OTT Plan

Fibre Basic OTT is priced at Rs. 7,188 for 12 months, followed by another free month. It offers speeds up to 75Mbps for the first 4TB, slowing to 4Mbps beyond that. The plan includes unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. It also comes with a free JioHotstar Super Plan subscription.

Fibre Values Plus Plan

Fibre Values Plus, a popular plan, costs Rs. 8,915 for 12 months. It provides speeds up to 150Mbps for the first 5TB, reducing to 10Mbps afterwards. Users get unlimited data downloads, unlimited local and STD calls, and 24-hour availability.

Super Star PremiumPlus Plan

Super Star PremiumPlus is priced at Rs. 11,988 for 12 months, with one month free. It offers speeds up to 200Mbps for the first 5TB, after which the speed drops to 10Mbps. The plan includes unlimited data downloads, unlimited local and STD calls, and free subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, and Epicon.

Notably, for all Bharat Fibre plans, calls to BSNL and other networks are free, while international (ISD) calls are charged at Rs 1.20 per unit.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BSNL Bharat Fibre offer unlimited data?

Yes, BSNL Bharat Fibre provides unlimited data, but it comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Once you exceed a specified monthly data limit, your speeds are reduced, after which you can continue using data at a lower speed indefinitely.

How do I check if BSNL Bharat Fibre is available in my area?

To check if BSNL Bharat Fibre is available in your area, go to bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in, enter your address or PIN code, and choose your circle. You can also send a "Hi" on WhatsApp to 18004444, visit the BSNL Selfcare portal at selfcare.bsnl.co.in, or reach out to your nearest BSNL office for assistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans, Bharat Fibre Plans, Bharat Fibre Plans Price in India, Bharat Fibre Plans Benefits, BSNL
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut
Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Price and Benefits of Best Options With 1 Year Validity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, and More
  2. OriginOS 6 Teaser Suggests It Might Resemble This Operating System
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
  4. iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 to Launch Alongside iQOO 15 on This Date
  5. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  7. OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Qualcomm Brings Future Tech to IMC 2025 with Drones, AR Devices, and EV
  9. iQOO 15 Will Be Launched in China on This Date
  10. BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans 2025: Best Options With 1 Year Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C
  3. ‘FlyingToolbox’ Drone System Achieves Sub-Centimeter Accuracy in Mid-Air Tool Exchange
  4. James Webb Telescope Spots Evidence of a Black Hole Carving a Massive Scar Through a Galaxy
  5. Raj Tarun’s Chiranjeeva Premieres on Aha Video This November
  6. Bomb (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thrilling Telugu Movie Online?
  7. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  8. Nobody 2 Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Bob Odenkirk’s Action Sequel
  9. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  10. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »