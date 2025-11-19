Technology News
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also warns people against blindly trusting everything AI tells them.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 November 2025 17:03 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly addressed the growing concerns around the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble and its possible impact. As per the report, Pichai highlighted that no company in the world will be immune if the bubble really bursts. This is the first time the company has officially acknowledged that the massive investments being made in the AI space might not return a net positive, and the increasingly inflated market valuation could result in a crash. The CEO also warned individuals not to trust everything an AI chatbot tells them.

Google CEO on the AI Bubble

The term AI bubble has floated a lot recently. With both institutional and private investors being bullish on the technology, a large number of startups have mushroomed in this space and have successfully secured large funding. Many market analysts have raised concerns over this behaviour. Most recently, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, told  BBC that the rising US stock market concerns him as it is not sustainable. He also claimed that some of the money being invested in this space was bound to be lost.

On Tuesday, Pichai shared a similar sentiment during an interview with BBC. Talking about the investments made in the space, he reportedly mentioned that there was some “elements of irrationality” in them. He also compared the market boom with the dotcom bubble crash in 2000, and said that despite some bad investments, the overall impact of the technology was profound, BBC quoted him as saying.

He was also asked whether massive corporations such as Google should consider themselves immune in case the AI bubble bursts. “I think no company is going to be immune, including us,” he told the publication. However, he reportedly highlighted that since the tech giant operates a full-stack, where everything from the infrastructure to the end-consumer delivery is being controlled by a single entity, Google might be able to ride the wave even despite a crash.

Sundar Pichai Warns Against Trusting AI Blindly

During the same interview, Pichai also tackled the subject of AI hallucinations. Hallucinations refer to scenarios where an AI model falsely conjures information in response to a query and pretends it is correct.

The Google CEO reportedly acknowledged that AI can be prone to errors, and it is not wise to just blindly trust whatever they say. Instead, he reportedly suggested any critical information coming from a chatbot should be verified using other tools at disposal. He reportedly added that if people wanted to learn the right way to use AI tools, they would “have to learn to use these tools for what they're good at, and not blindly trust everything they say.”

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, AI, Artificial Intelligence
