Exclusive: iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Bookings Ahead of India Launch

iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India and other markets on November 26.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 November 2025 16:20 IST
Exclusive: iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Bookings Ahead of India Launch

iQOO 15 is already available for purchase in China

Highlights
  • iQOO 15's early demand surpasses that of iQOO 13 and iQOO 12, brand says
  • iQOO 15 is now the most-searched iQOO phone on Amazon and Google
  • The flagship may launch between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000 in India
iQOO 15 has recorded the highest-ever pre-launch pre-booking numbers in India within the first 24 hours of opening reservations, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 on Friday. According to iQOO, its upcoming flagship has already surpassed previous iterations across several metrics, such as consumer interest and early demand. The company claims that the pre-booking numbers of the iQOO 15 are significantly higher than the iQOO 13 and iQOO 12.

The upcoming iQOO 15, meanwhile, is also said to have emerged as the most-searched iQOO smartphone across Amazon and Google, to date. However, the company has yet to reveal any details about these metrics.

iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Performance

The iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India on November 26. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand exclusively confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the iQOO 15 achieved the largest number of pre-launch pre-bookings for any iQOO flagship within a span of less than 24 hours. This places the upcoming flagship ahead of all previous launches in terms of early demand.

Further, iQOO said that pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 are one and a half times higher than the numbers recorded before the launch of iQOO 13 in 2024. The brand, however, clarified that the latter's pre-booking window only opened after its launch. Meanwhile, the figures for the iQOO 15 are based on the pre-launch reservations via the Priority Pass.

A more accurate comparison is perhaps with the iQOO 12, which was also made available for pre-booking prior to its launch. As per iQOO, the iQOO 15 has drawn five times more pre-reservations compared to its 2023 flagship. The brand claims this is an indicator of strong consumer interest even during the pre-launch phase of the smartphone.

The brand also announced that iQOO 15 has become the most-searched iQOO smartphone to date. This data is based on the combined search trends from Amazon and Google, with the upcoming flagship generating over three times more searches than the iQOO 13.

iQOO 15 Price in India (Expected)

In a previous conversation with Gadgets 360, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more. Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000. This pricing, notably, is expected to be inclusive of the launch offers.

iQOO 15 is anticipated to bring several upgrades over the iQOO 13. More information about the smartphone, including price, variants, and features, is expected to be announced at the launch on November 26.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Leak Hints at Flat Display, Rear Panel With Leather-Like Finish

