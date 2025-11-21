iQOO 15 has recorded the highest-ever pre-launch pre-booking numbers in India within the first 24 hours of opening reservations, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 on Friday. According to iQOO, its upcoming flagship has already surpassed previous iterations across several metrics, such as consumer interest and early demand. The company claims that the pre-booking numbers of the iQOO 15 are significantly higher than the iQOO 13 and iQOO 12.

The upcoming iQOO 15, meanwhile, is also said to have emerged as the most-searched iQOO smartphone across Amazon and Google, to date. However, the company has yet to reveal any details about these metrics.

iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Performance

The iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India on November 26. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand exclusively confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the iQOO 15 achieved the largest number of pre-launch pre-bookings for any iQOO flagship within a span of less than 24 hours. This places the upcoming flagship ahead of all previous launches in terms of early demand.

Further, iQOO said that pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 are one and a half times higher than the numbers recorded before the launch of iQOO 13 in 2024. The brand, however, clarified that the latter's pre-booking window only opened after its launch. Meanwhile, the figures for the iQOO 15 are based on the pre-launch reservations via the Priority Pass.

A more accurate comparison is perhaps with the iQOO 12, which was also made available for pre-booking prior to its launch. As per iQOO, the iQOO 15 has drawn five times more pre-reservations compared to its 2023 flagship. The brand claims this is an indicator of strong consumer interest even during the pre-launch phase of the smartphone.

The brand also announced that iQOO 15 has become the most-searched iQOO smartphone to date. This data is based on the combined search trends from Amazon and Google, with the upcoming flagship generating over three times more searches than the iQOO 13.

iQOO 15 Price in India (Expected)

In a previous conversation with Gadgets 360, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more. Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000. This pricing, notably, is expected to be inclusive of the launch offers.

iQOO 15 is anticipated to bring several upgrades over the iQOO 13. More information about the smartphone, including price, variants, and features, is expected to be announced at the launch on November 26.