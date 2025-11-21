Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

The leaked pricing puts the iQOO 15 in the same bracket as the OnePlus 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 November 2025 09:35 IST
iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

iQOO 15 is teased to be available in Alpha and Legend (pictured) colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The 16GB+512GB variant of iQOO 15 is reportedly priced at Rs. 79,999
  • The phone was listed on Amazon site in Alpha and Legend colours
  • iQOO India CEO hinted at a Rs. 65,000–70,000 launch range with offers.
Advertisement

The iQOO 15 is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets on November 26. Ahead of its anticipated debut, its pricing has reportedly been leaked. A listing for the upcoming flagship handset is claimed to have been spotted on an e-commerce platform, revealing the iQOO 15 price in India and its storage configurations. It is already confirmed to debut with Samsung's new M14 OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and OriginOS 6.

iQOO 15 Price in India Leaked

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, an iQOO 15 listing was spotted on the Amazon India website. It allegedly appeared with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 72,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration may be priced at Rs. 79,999.

The iQOO 15 was listed in two colour options — Alpha and Legend.

If this pricing turns out to be accurate, it would put the iQOO 15 in the same bracket as the OnePlus 15. The latter is also priced at Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

For context, the launch price of the iQOO 13 in India was set at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is also available in a 16GB+512GB variant that is priced at Rs. 59,999.

During a conversation with Gadgets 360, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, recently talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more. Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000 with launch offers. This is in line with the latest price leak of the handset.

Addressing the rumours of a price hike, the official said that “if raw material costs have increased, there is no alternative [to a price hike].”

Marya claimed that the company would have been able to digest the rising costs if the increase had been about 5 to 10 percent. However, “No company can exist doing that [absorbing a 60% hike]... It really means a lot for our industry,” the official added.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 price in India, iQOO 15 Price, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 15 Launch, iQOO, OnePlus 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10 and iPhone Users Can Now Share Files Using Quick Share and AirDrop: How to Use

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  2. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  3. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  4. OnePlus 15R Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  5. Lava Agni 4 First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  7. Google Is Bringing Nano Banana Pro With These New Features
  8. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ India Launch Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price, Offers, Availability
  3. Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro Powered by Gemini 3 Pro, Can Generate Up to 4K Images
  4. Meta Will Lose Its Godfather of AI at the End of the Year
  5. Realme P4x 5G Specifications Surface on Flipkart, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  6. Grok 4.1 AI Model Tends to Show Sycophancy and Deception More Than Its Predecessor
  7. Microsoft’s New Copilot Actions for Windows 11 Face Scrutiny Over Potential Security Implications
  8. Meta SAM 3 Open-Source AI Models Can Detect, Track and Construct 3D Models of Objects in Images
  9. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Auctions for Gifts, Enhanced Liquid Glass UI for iPhone, and More
  10. Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »