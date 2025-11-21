The iQOO 15 is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets on November 26. Ahead of its anticipated debut, its pricing has reportedly been leaked. A listing for the upcoming flagship handset is claimed to have been spotted on an e-commerce platform, revealing the iQOO 15 price in India and its storage configurations. It is already confirmed to debut with Samsung's new M14 OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and OriginOS 6.

iQOO 15 Price in India Leaked

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, an iQOO 15 listing was spotted on the Amazon India website. It allegedly appeared with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 72,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration may be priced at Rs. 79,999.

The iQOO 15 was listed in two colour options — Alpha and Legend.

iQO0 15 is priced at ₹72,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB version and ₹79,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB version on Amazon.



What do you all think - is this overpriced or a decent deal? pic.twitter.com/d9Tb2tG30K — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 20, 2025

If this pricing turns out to be accurate, it would put the iQOO 15 in the same bracket as the OnePlus 15. The latter is also priced at Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

For context, the launch price of the iQOO 13 in India was set at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is also available in a 16GB+512GB variant that is priced at Rs. 59,999.

During a conversation with Gadgets 360, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, recently talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more. Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000 with launch offers. This is in line with the latest price leak of the handset.

Addressing the rumours of a price hike, the official said that “if raw material costs have increased, there is no alternative [to a price hike].”

Marya claimed that the company would have been able to digest the rising costs if the increase had been about 5 to 10 percent. However, “No company can exist doing that [absorbing a 60% hike]... It really means a lot for our industry,” the official added.