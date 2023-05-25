Technology News

5G Network Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark in India After Service Rolls Out in Gangotri

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within five months of the launch of service on October 1.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2023 11:45 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister inaugurated 5G site at Gangotri

Highlights
  • 5G services were first launched in India in October last year
  • Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G
  • 5G will help in relief and disaster management

5G network in India crossed 2 lakh mobile sites with the commissioning of the latest unit in Gangotri on Wednesday. The 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that 2 lakh site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said.

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.

Vaishnaw said that gone are the days when technology transfers used to be signed.

"Today India has become a technology exporter," Vaishnaw added.

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within 5 months of the launch of service by the Prime Minister on October 1. The next 1 lakh sites have been rolled out in three months.

"Today, devotees of Chardham have received a present in the form of a 5G site. Now, our border area will also get wrapped up with mobile connectivity. The dream that we saw of high-speed connectivity in the hilly area of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled today," Dhami said.

He said that the start of high-speed service will help in relief and disaster management, surveillance and boost the economy. The ministers also dedicated optical fibre connectivity of Chardham — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri — in Uttarakhand to the nation.

Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

