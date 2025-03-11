Technology News
  • Airtel Partners Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Communications Services to India

Airtel Partners Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Communications Services to India

Airtel will soon offer Starlink to its customers in India, in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb.

By IANS | Updated: 11 March 2025 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink has sought a licence to offer satellite broadband services to customers in India

Highlights
  • Airtel has signed a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India
  • SpaceX will need to receive its own authorisation for Starlink
  • Airtel, SpaceX to explore bringing Starlink to rural parts of India
Telecom major Airtel on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India.

This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in the country.

Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centres, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India.

Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India, said the company.

“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet,” he added.

Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel's suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work, said Vittal.

By adding Starlink, (in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb) to its offerings, Airtel will further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today.

With Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel will be able to offer enterprises, businesses, and communities comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages.

“We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX.

“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business,” Shotwell added.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

