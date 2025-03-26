Technology News
English Edition

Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues

The latest payment has trimmed Airtel's debt pile related to spectrum to Rs. 52,000 crore.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2025 19:17 IST
Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel subsidiary, Network i2i, also redeemed $1 billion in perpetual debt securities

Highlights
  • Airtel is India's no.2 telecom firm by user base
  • The latest payment has trimmed Airtel's debt pile related to spectrum
  • Vodafone Idea owes about 1.42 trillion rupees in spectrum dues
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel and its unit Bharti Hexacom have prepaid Rs. 5,985 billion to the government, fully clearing "high-cost" liabilities from the 2024 spectrum auctions, the telecom company said on Wednesday.

Airtel, the country's no.2 telecom firm by user base, has been prepaying high-cost spectrum dues that it and other Indian telecom operators owe the government, following years of high-stakes auctions and aggressive bidding for airwaves.

The latest payment has trimmed Airtel's debt pile related to spectrum to Rs. 52,000 crore, bringing down the cost of debt to 7.22 percent, the company said.

Airtel's early payments now total Rs. 66,665 crore, it said, adding that it has settled liabilities with interest rates of 10 percent, 9.75 percent, and 9.3 percent about seven years before their average maturity dates.

The latest payment was made for liabilities that carried an interest rate of 8.65 percent, Airtel said, without specifying when the debt was previously due.

Peer Vodafone Idea owes about Rs. 1,42,000 crore in spectrum dues as of September 2024.

Another Airtel subsidiary, Network i2i, also redeemed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,556 crore) in perpetual debt securities - a debt instrument with no fixed maturity date - reducing the company's outstanding perpetual notes to $479 million (roughly Rs. 4,102 crore), the telecom company said.

Airtel's shares closed 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday after the announcement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Telecom Spectrum, Vodafone Idea, Spectrum Dues
Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption
CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades

Related Stories

Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  5. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's Alleged Dummy Units Leaked in Hands-on Video
  7. iPhone 17 Air Thinness Revealed in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 17 Pro
  8. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Character AI Introduces Parental Insights Feature, Provides Information About Teenagers’ In-App Activities
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year
  3. Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online; Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Tipped
  4. iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image
  5. CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit Leaked; Suggests Slim Build, Off-Centered USB Type-C Port
  7. Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues
  8. Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption
  9. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Vision Language Model Released in a Smaller Size, Packs Agentic Capabilities
  10. Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »