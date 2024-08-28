Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $63,385 (roughly Rs. 53 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 11:55 IST
Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The overall valuation of the sector has come to $2.09 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Shiba Inu, Chainlink saw price dips
  • Leo, Near Protocol saw gains
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 28, showed a price dip of 4.22 percent in the last 24 hours on Indian exchanges. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $63,385 (roughly Rs. 53 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch. On international exchanges, meanwhile, the value of BTC has dropped under the mark of $60,000 (roughly Rs. 50.3 lakh) for the first time in weeks. Data by CoinMarketCap showed BTC was trading at $59,613 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) on foreign exchanges.

In conversation with Gadgets360, Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said investors were liquidating their assets, leading to market chaos. Patel further noted that the next few days could bring more volatility as several tech firms were set to report their quarterly earnings.

“Nvidia, CrowdStrike, Salesforce, and HP are scheduled to release their earnings today, with Autodesk set to report tomorrow. Market participants will be closely watching these earnings reports, as they could influence broader market sentiment and potentially impact Bitcoin's price movement,” Patel said.

Ether joined BTC on the loss-making side of the crypto chart on Wednesday. Presently, ETH is trading at $2,394 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) after having incurred a price dip of one percent, as shown on the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

"A wave of liquidations totaling more than $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,518 crore), sparked by investor uncertainty and a general market meltdown, was the primary cause of this overall market decline,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin.

USD Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Avalanche also reflected losses alongside BTC and ETH.

Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Polygon, Litecoin, and Uniswap also showed price dips on Wednesday.

“The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn led by a drop in Bitcoin. This triggered a wave of liquidations, affecting over 87,000 traders and resulting in losses exceeding $320 million (roughly Rs. 2,686 crore). While August is usually a relatively calm period for cryptocurrencies, this year's market has been exceptionally volatile,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO at Pi42, told Gadgets360.

The overall market cap of the crypto sector has dropped by 5.27 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the valuation of the sector has come to $2.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,75,46,041 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies trading in the gains include Binance Coin, Solana, Leo, Near Protocol, and Qtum.

“The charts had already been looking technically bearish, contributing to the weakness in tokens. Most altcoins have dipped in response to Bitcoin's decline, but the AI category is showing strength and is currently outperforming the market,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Cuts Jobs in Online Services Group as Priorities Shift

Related Stories

Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  4. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  5. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. What is Qualcomm's Edge Over Intel in AI PC Race? Reveals Mike Roberts
  10. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
  3. Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings
  4. Apple Cuts Jobs in Online Services Group as Priorities Shift
  5. OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Apple AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Model Tipped to Launch Soon With Improved ANC Capabilities
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
  8. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging
  9. X Down? Several Users Report Outage Across the Globe, Including India
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »