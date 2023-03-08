Technology News
Customers in a range of cities across 13 states will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to access the telecom provider's 5G network.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 March 2023 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Mukesh Ambani previously announced that Jio's 5G services will cover entire country by the end of 2023

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services in new cities
  • Users in new cities will be invited to Jio Welcome Offer starting today
  • Jio's 5G service offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps

Reliance Jio, the country's largest telecom operator, on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in 27 more cities of 13 states and union territories to extend its network of ultra high-speed telephony to 331 cities across India.

Jio True 5G is now available in 27 additional cities in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

Starting March 8, 2023, Jio users in these 27 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, it said.

Its billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani had previously announced that Jio's 5G services will cover the entire country by the end of 2023.

"Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed internet, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of 27 (more) cities," the statement said. "Jio True 5G offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming".

The technology also promises to enhance the capabilities of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), paving the way for innovative applications in nation-building areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Jio spokesperson said, "We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town/city in the country."

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Jio True 5G, Jio, 5G
Featured video of the day
International Women’s Day (2023): Cool Tech Gifts to Consider

Comment
