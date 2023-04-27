Technology News

Reliance Jio True 5G Services Rolls Out for Char Dham Yatra

Jio True 5G users will be able to access services at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 April 2023 17:17 IST
Reliance Jio True 5G Services Rolls Out for Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay inaugurated the service in Badrinath

Highlights
  • Jio users visiting these temples can access the 5G service
  • Badrinath Dham opened for devotees on Thursday
  • Jio Platforms reported a 15.6 percent rise in net profit in Q4

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the beginning of its True 5G services at the Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand as the doors of Badrinath were opened for devotees.

It will enable all Jio True 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to latch on to Jio's True 5G network and experience its limitless possibilities, Reliance Jio press release said.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay inaugurated the service in Badrinath whose doors were opened for devotees on Thursday.

BKTC Vice Chairman Kishore Panwar, CEO Yogendra and Badrinath Chief Priest Eshwar Prasad Namboodiri were also present on the occasion.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I congratulate and thank Jio for bringing in transformational changes in the digital landscape of the state and commencing 5G services right at the beginning of yatra. It will allow millions of pilgrims to take advantage of high-speed data network."

Last week, Jio Platforms reported a 15.6 percent rise in net profit to Rs. 4,984 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company reported a net profit of Rs. 4,313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations in the reported quarter increased by 14.4 percent to Rs. 25,465 crore from Rs. 22,261 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

The company's annual revenue crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Jio said it has already deployed around 60,000 sites for 5G services across 700MHz and 3500MHz bands and is on track to complete the pan India rollout by December 2023.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, 5G, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Jio True 5G
