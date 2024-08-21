Reliance Jio has silently introduced a new recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers in India. It becomes the telecommunication provider's most affordable prepaid plan offering unlimited true 5G data albeit with limited validity. Costing Rs. 198, this recharge plan also carries other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and subscriptions to several Jio apps including Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud. This development comes after various telecom providers in the country, including Reliance Jio, announced price hikes for prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Rs. 198 Plan Benefits

The new Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is already live on the Reliance Jio website. It sits at the bottom of the list of the company's unlimited true 5G plans, replacing the Rs. 349 plan as the most affordable way to enjoy unlimited 5G data on eligible devices. The new prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, which amounts to a total of 28GB.

New Rs. 198 Prepaid Plan is Live on Reliance Jio Website

Like other plans, the speeds will drop to 64kbps post exhaustion of data. In addition to data, Reliance Jio also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It has also bundled subscriptions to its apps, such as Jio Cloud, Jio TV and Jio Cinema with the prepaid recharge. However, Jio Cinema Premium is excluded from it.

While it is certainly cheaper, Reliance Jio's new plan has a limited validity of 14 days, which is exactly half of the 28-day validity offered by the company's next most affordable Rs. 349 plan. The other benefits remain the same.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel, which is Reliance Jio's primary competitor in the Indian market does not offer any prepaid recharge plan in a similar price bracket. Its most affordable unlimited 5G plan starts at Rs. 379. This plan comes with 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and one month validity. Airtel also bundles free access to Xtreme Play, Wynk and Hello Tunes with its prepaid recharge plan.