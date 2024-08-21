Technology News
Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity

Reliance Jio's new Rs. 198 prepaid recharge carries the same benefits as the Rs. 349 plan, with the exception of reduced validity and data.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 16:51 IST
Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio currently offers truly unlimited 5G data with select plans

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio launched its latest unlimited 5G prepaid recharge plan
  • It is live on the Reliance Jio website in India
  • The recharge plan also bundles Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud and Jio TV access
Reliance Jio has silently introduced a new recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers in India. It becomes the telecommunication provider's most affordable prepaid plan offering unlimited true 5G data albeit with limited validity. Costing Rs. 198, this recharge plan also carries other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and subscriptions to several Jio apps including Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud. This development comes after various telecom providers in the country, including Reliance Jio, announced price hikes for prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Rs. 198 Plan Benefits

The new Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is already live on the Reliance Jio website. It sits at the bottom of the list of the company's unlimited true 5G plans, replacing the Rs. 349 plan as the most affordable way to enjoy unlimited 5G data on eligible devices. The new prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, which amounts to a total of 28GB.

reliance jio 198 plan Reliance Jio

New Rs. 198 Prepaid Plan is Live on Reliance Jio Website

Like other plans, the speeds will drop to 64kbps post exhaustion of data. In addition to data, Reliance Jio also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It has also bundled subscriptions to its apps, such as Jio Cloud, Jio TV and Jio Cinema with the prepaid recharge. However, Jio Cinema Premium is excluded from it.

While it is certainly cheaper, Reliance Jio's new plan has a limited validity of 14 days, which is exactly half of the 28-day validity offered by the company's next most affordable Rs. 349 plan. The other benefits remain the same.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel, which is Reliance Jio's primary competitor in the Indian market does not offer any prepaid recharge plan in a similar price bracket. Its most affordable unlimited 5G plan starts at Rs. 379. This plan comes with 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and one month validity. Airtel also bundles free access to Xtreme Play, Wynk and Hello Tunes with its prepaid recharge plan.

Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio 198 plan, Reliance Jio 5G, Reliance Jio True 5G, Reliance Jio Unlimilted 5G Plans, reliance jio 5g plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei’s Leaked Tri-Fold Foldable Will Reportedly Be Unveiled in September

Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity
