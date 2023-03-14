Jio has updated its annual prepaid recharge plan with access to unlimited 5G data. The telecom company's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,999 will offer users access to high-speed 5G data for 365 days. According to information available on the telecom operator's website, the annual prepaid plan will provide users with a total of 912.5GB (with a limit of 2.5GB data per day) for the whole year. The plan also offer free access to JioTV, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioCinema, according to the operator.

The country's largest telecom operator has updated its website (via ET Telecom) listing for the Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plan to include unlimited 5G data for users who opt for the annual recharge. It continues to offer 912.5GB of data which amounts to 2.5GB of daily data at 5G speeds.

It is worth noting that the Jio recharge plan worth Rs. 2,999 does provide unlimited data access to customers, even after they cross the daily 2.5GB data allowance. However, just like users on 4G devices, the telecom operator will reduce browsing speeds for users with 5G devices to 64Kbps, as per the listing for the recharge plan.

Jio users subscribing to the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan will also receive complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud. The telecom provider also provides users to option to upgrade their prepaid plans worth Rs. 119, Rs. 149, Rs. 179, Rs. 199, and Rs. 209 with a top-up of Rs. 61 providing users an additional 6GB of data.

The operator has launched its Jio True 5G network services in several cities across the country. Users in supported regions will receive an invite to the Jio Welcome Offer. Jio's 5G network is currently available in 331 cities, after the company recently expanded the rollout to 27 additional cities.

The telecom company has announced that Jio's 5G services will cover the entire country by the end of 2023. "We are on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns, and talukas of various States and UTs, and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023," Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said at a post-Budget webinar last month.

