Jio Rolls Out 5G Services in 41 More Cities, Network Now Live in 406 Cities in India

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer.

By ANI | Updated: 21 March 2023 16:39 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Reliance Jio

Jio aims for its 5G services network to cover the entire country by the end of 2023

  • Jio aims for every Indian to benefit from low latency, high data speeds
  • Jio True 5G services began rolling out in the country in October 2022
  • Users will be able to experience up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no extra cost

Reliance Jio launched high-speed 5G services in another 41 cities across 16 states and union territories on Tuesday, taking the overall coverage to 406 cities.

Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone, Jio said in a release.

"We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us," a Jio spokesperson said.

"We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions."

Starting today, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio plans that by December 2023 it will cover every town/city in the country.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

The government had issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
