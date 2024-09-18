Reliance Jio announced a new ‘Diwali Dhamaka' offer for JioAirFiber on Tuesday. New and existing customers can get a one-year JioAirFiber subscription for free with the offer. To take advantage of the offer, new customers will need to shop for products above a certain value at Reliance Digital stores, whereas existing users can recharge with a special three-month JioAirFiber plan to enjoy the same benefits. Notably, the telecommunications provider also recently introduced special recharge plans commemorating its eighth anniversary, bundling Zomato Gold and OTT subscriptions.

Reliance JioAirFiber Diwali Dhamaka Offer

According to Reliance Jio, new customers can shop for Rs. 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store. This can include spends on items like smartphones, home appliances or other electronics. Alternatively, they can also get a new AirFiber connection with a 3-month Diwali plan which is available at a special price of Rs. 2,222.

Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offers

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Meanwhile, existing customers can recharge with the same Diwali plan to get 1 year of JioAirFiber subscription.

Upon successful recharge or new connection, subscribers will receive 12 coupons of value equal to users' active AirFiber plan every month. The coupons will be awarded between November 2024 and October 2025.

Reliance Jio says that every coupon can be redeemed within 30 days at the nearest Reliance Digital, My Jio store, JioPoint store, or JioMart Digital exclusive store. It can be availed on electronics purchases above Rs. 15,000.

Other Special Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio recently commemorated its eighth anniversary, bundling Zomato Gold membership, OTT subscriptions and e-commerce vouchers with eligible recharge packs. The offers, which ended on September 8, were valid on quarterly recharge plans costing Rs. 899 and Rs. 999.

It included 28 days of access to OTT apps such as Zee5, SonyLiv, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery , SunNxt, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV, which is worth Rs. 175. It also bundled an Ajio voucher which gives users flat Rs. 500 off on spends of Rs. 2,999 and above.