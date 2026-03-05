Nothing has teased what appears to be the first look at the Nothing Phone 4a Pro just ahead of its official launch. The company has so far kept details about the Pro variant largely under wraps. Earlier teasers and previews for the Nothing Phone 4a only highlighted its colour options, while the Phone 4a Pro was notably missing from Nothing's recent Mobile World Congress preview. The Nothing launch event will be held later today, where we can expect to learn more details about the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Could Support Glyph Toys, Custom Icons and More

A new teaser posted by Nothing on X shows the silhouette of a smartphone, which features a Glyph Matrix display on the back. Although the company did not name the handset, it is more likely to be the Nothing Phone 4a Pro rather than the standard Phone 4a, which is confirmed to arrive with a Glyph Bar design.

First seen on the Nothing Phone 3, the Glyph Matrix lighting system is intended to show important alerts and information at a glance, reducing the need to check the screen. The system uses several micro-LEDs arranged in a pixel-style grid, said to deliver more detailed and customisable visual notifications. It supports animations, glanceable widgets such as timers and battery indicators, and interactive “Glyph Toys,” while also allowing custom icons for contacts and apps.

The standard Nothing Phone 4a will be introduced in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. The company will host an exclusive drop event on March 7 at 6pm IST in its new Bangalore store. The phone, along with its Pro variant, will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The upcoming handsets are confirmed to use Snapdragon chipsets.

According to recent leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch in India with a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is also expected to be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to start at around Rs. 40,000 in the country.