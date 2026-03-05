Technology News
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel

Nothing's Glyph Matrix lighting system is designed to show important alerts and information at a glance, reducing the need to check one's screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 10:56 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Glyph Matrix first launched on the Nothing Phone 3

Highlights
  • Teaser hints at a Glyph Matrix display on the back panel
  • Glyph system supports widgets, animations, and mini games
  • Standard Phone 4a will feature a simpler Glyph Bar design
Nothing has teased what appears to be the first look at the Nothing Phone 4a Pro just ahead of its official launch. The company has so far kept details about the Pro variant largely under wraps. Earlier teasers and previews for the Nothing Phone 4a only highlighted its colour options, while the Phone 4a Pro was notably missing from Nothing's recent Mobile World Congress preview. The Nothing launch event will be held later today, where we can expect to learn more details about the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Could Support Glyph Toys, Custom Icons and More

A new teaser posted by Nothing on X shows the silhouette of a smartphone, which features a Glyph Matrix display on the back. Although the company did not name the handset, it is more likely to be the Nothing Phone 4a Pro rather than the standard Phone 4a, which is confirmed to arrive with a Glyph Bar design.

First seen on the Nothing Phone 3, the Glyph Matrix lighting system is intended to show important alerts and information at a glance, reducing the need to check the screen. The system uses several micro-LEDs arranged in a pixel-style grid, said to deliver more detailed and customisable visual notifications. It supports animations, glanceable widgets such as timers and battery indicators, and interactive “Glyph Toys,” while also allowing custom icons for contacts and apps.

The standard Nothing Phone 4a will be introduced in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. The company will host an exclusive drop event on March 7 at 6pm IST in its new Bangalore store. The phone, along with its Pro variant, will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The upcoming handsets are confirmed to use Snapdragon chipsets.

According to recent leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch in India with a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is also expected to be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to start at around Rs. 40,000 in the country.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Design, Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Series, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India

Comment
