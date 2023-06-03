Technology News

Facebook Acted on Over 27 Million Pieces of Content in India for Guideline Violations in April

According to Meta's India Monthly Report, it acted on 17 percent of complaints raised for "bullying or harassment."

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 June 2023 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook action rate was less than a quarter of percentage

Highlights
  • Facebook took action on its own comprised 21.7 million spam content
  • 1.6 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity
  • Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,591 cases

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against 41 percent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against over 54 percent of grievances raised by users in April 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report. As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook "actioned on" less than one-fourth of grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

In the case of Instagram, the platform actioned on less than one-third of users' reports it received for violation of its policy on "content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act".

Meta transparency report shows the other categories of the report, on which Facebook's action rate was less than a quarter of the percentage, including grievances raised by users for "bullying or harassment" (over 17 percent), "inappropriate or abusive content" (around 18 percent) and fake profiles (over 23 percent).

Facebook received a total of 8,470 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,225 cases.

"Of the other 6,245 reports where the specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,244 reports in total," Meta said in the report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 1,244 additional reports were not disclosed by Facebook.

Facebook on its own acted on over 27.7 million pieces of content that it found were violating its community guidelines across 13 policies.

The top three categories on which Facebook took action on its own comprised 21.7 million spam content, 1.6 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity and sexual activity, and 1.4 million for violent and graphic content.

Instagram received 9,676 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 5,255 incidents.

The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,591 cases.

Instagram provided tools only in around 11 percent of cases where users reported their account being hacked, and around 30 percent in cases where users claimed that the content showed them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

"Of the other 6,085 reports where the specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,664 reports in total," Meta said for action taken by Instagram.

The category or the policy-wise details of 1,664 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Instagram on its own acted against over 5.46 million content.

Meta received five orders from the Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied with the resolution of social media majors.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Meta
