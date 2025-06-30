Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 FE Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Confirmed

Vivo X200 FE will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 18:42 IST
Vivo X200 FE Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 FE will house a 6,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE will be sold in two colours in India
  • The X200 FE will run on Funtouch OS 15
  • The phone was recently launched in select global markets
Advertisement

Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone, but ahead of it, it has disclosed the colour options and certain specifications of the phone. The Indian variant of Vivo X200 FE will be available in two colour options. The Vivo X200 FE was recently launched in select global markets in four shades. It will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.

Vivo India, in a newsroom post, announced that the Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE will be sold in Amber Yellow and Luxe Black colour options. For reference, the handset was launched in Taiwan and Malaysia in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow colourways. 

Vivo X200 FE Specifications

While the launch date of the Vivo X200 FE is still under wraps, the teaser images shared by the brand show its design and specifications. It is confirmed to have a 6.31-inch display and a 7.99mm thick design. It is teased to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.

The upcoming Vivo X200 FE will run on Funtouch OS 15 with support for multiple AI-powered features like AI Captions, Circle to Search, Live Text, and Smart Call Assistant. It is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will have a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 FE is believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was announced in China last month at CNY 3,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The Vivo X200 FE was also listed in Taiwan and Malaysia with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 FE, Vivo, Vivo X200 FE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in 23 More Indian CIties

Related Stories

Vivo X200 FE Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »