Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone, but ahead of it, it has disclosed the colour options and certain specifications of the phone. The Indian variant of Vivo X200 FE will be available in two colour options. The Vivo X200 FE was recently launched in select global markets in four shades. It will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.

Vivo India, in a newsroom post, announced that the Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE will be sold in Amber Yellow and Luxe Black colour options. For reference, the handset was launched in Taiwan and Malaysia in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow colourways.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications

While the launch date of the Vivo X200 FE is still under wraps, the teaser images shared by the brand show its design and specifications. It is confirmed to have a 6.31-inch display and a 7.99mm thick design. It is teased to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.

The upcoming Vivo X200 FE will run on Funtouch OS 15 with support for multiple AI-powered features like AI Captions, Circle to Search, Live Text, and Smart Call Assistant. It is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will have a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 FE is believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was announced in China last month at CNY 3,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The Vivo X200 FE was also listed in Taiwan and Malaysia with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.