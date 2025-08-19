Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is rolling out 5G services to different cities as part of its ongoing expansion across 23 cities and in 17 priority circles.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 14:24 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vodafone Idea (Vi)'s 5G services will be live starting August 20 in the two new cities

Highlights
  • Vi is also offering unlimited 5G data with some plans
  • Vi is currently expanding its 5G service coverage to 23 cities
  • The two new cities are in southern India’s Kerala state
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom service provider (TSP), is rolling out its 5G services to two new cities in Kerala. This is part of its plan to expand its 5G presence to 17 priority circles and 23 new cities. The company is also providing an introductory offer with select recharge plans. With the help of 5G connectivity, Vi subscribers will be able to access high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. As it attempts to expand its 5G presence, Vi's 5G services are now available in 20 cities.

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In Two New Cities of Kerala

On Monday, Vi announced that it will start rolling out its 5G services in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram starting August 20. The company has been expanding the coverage of its 5G services in India, with plans to expand to 23 cities, including 17 priority circles. With the addition of two new cities, its 5G services are now available in 20 cities across India. Hence, the TSP could announce the rollout for the three remaining cities soon.

As part of the introduction of Vi's 5G services in these cities, the company has also announced an offer for its subscribers in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The TSP's prepaid customers will be able to access unlimited 5G data with plans starting from Rs. 299. Vi also said that its subscribers in these two cities of Kerala can access high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Moreover, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for optimisation of network performance in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The telco also claims that it has “significantly” upgraded its 4G network in Kerala to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.

Recently, Vi announced that it is rolling out its 5G services in nine new cities. This included two other cities from Kerala - Malappuram and Kozhikode. The same introductory offers were available for the prepaid customers in the new circles, too. Other cities were Meerut, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vi 5G Rollout, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6.77-inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  2. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Discounts
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Details Teased Days Ahead of Debut
  5. Realme P4 5G Price in India Announced Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: See Price
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Two Cities
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched With ANC, Hands-Free Gemini Support
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive in New Black Colourway
  2. Notion Mail AI-Powered Email App Is Now Available on iOS, Supports More Than 18 Languages
  3. Battlefield 2042 Gets New Update That Adds Fan-Favourite Map, Weapons and Battlefield 6 Rewards
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers
  6. Xiaomi 15T Series Price, Specifications Leak Indicates Launch of Premium Category Phones
  7. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6.77-inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
  9. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft Excel Tests New Copilot Function With Ability to Classify Data, Generate Summaries and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »