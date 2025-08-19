Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom service provider (TSP), is rolling out its 5G services to two new cities in Kerala. This is part of its plan to expand its 5G presence to 17 priority circles and 23 new cities. The company is also providing an introductory offer with select recharge plans. With the help of 5G connectivity, Vi subscribers will be able to access high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. As it attempts to expand its 5G presence, Vi's 5G services are now available in 20 cities.

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In Two New Cities of Kerala

On Monday, Vi announced that it will start rolling out its 5G services in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram starting August 20. The company has been expanding the coverage of its 5G services in India, with plans to expand to 23 cities, including 17 priority circles. With the addition of two new cities, its 5G services are now available in 20 cities across India. Hence, the TSP could announce the rollout for the three remaining cities soon.

As part of the introduction of Vi's 5G services in these cities, the company has also announced an offer for its subscribers in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The TSP's prepaid customers will be able to access unlimited 5G data with plans starting from Rs. 299. Vi also said that its subscribers in these two cities of Kerala can access high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Moreover, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for optimisation of network performance in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The telco also claims that it has “significantly” upgraded its 4G network in Kerala to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.

Recently, Vi announced that it is rolling out its 5G services in nine new cities. This included two other cities from Kerala - Malappuram and Kozhikode. The same introductory offers were available for the prepaid customers in the new circles, too. Other cities were Meerut, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.