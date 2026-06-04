Vi, or Vodafone India, has partnered with Meta to launch a new network-based verification method in India called Silent Mobile Verification (SMV). The new protocol is aimed at making the onboarding process across Meta's social media platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, more secure and “seamless”, while also fast-tracking the process by eliminating a few manual steps. The network-based verification technology enables password-less logins, along with eliminating the need for users to request OTPs for the same. Moreover, the telecom service provider claims that SMV will provide enhanced protection against phishing attacks and other threats to a subscriber's digital identity.

Vi's SMV Protocol Works on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

On Thursday, the telecom service provider and the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant unveiled Vi's new SMV technology in India. Soon, Vi subscribers in the country will be able to log in to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram by simply entering their phone number.

With the SMV technology, Meta's social media apps will send a verification signal to Vi's cellular network seeking confirmation of authenticity. Once verified, the user will be able to log in to the social media app without entering a password or an OTP. However, the app will deny access to the user in case it is unable to verify the same.

Vi claims that SMV will also fast-track registration of new users on the platform, verification of mobile numbers, login and re-login processes, account recovery, and authentication during security checks. The security protocol is said to work in the background.

It eliminates the need for users to manually enter their verification credentials. Vi subscribers will not have to switch between different apps for authentication or wait for verification messages, since the verification request is validated directly via the telecom network. The network-based verification protocol is also claimed to offer enhanced security, as the credentials and OTPs are never entered by the user.

On top of this, the telecom service provider highlighted that SMV will offer greater protection against “phishing and digital identity risks”. Further, Vi announced that it plans to make SMV available across more platforms and “ecosystem partners”. Similarly, the company also intends to use the SMV technology for “enhanced authentication, fraud prevention, and intelligent risk-based verification solutions”.