Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): How To Train Your Dragon, Kishkindhapuri, How To Train Your Dragon, and More

Your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a fresh set of releases to hit your digital screens for the week.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2025 06:00 IST
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): How To Train Your Dragon, Kishkindhapuri, How To Train Your Dragon, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Highlights
  • OTT Platforms are set with fresh releases
  • How to Train Your Dragon, Baaghi 4, Bhagwat Chapter One, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and more
With Diwali knocking on the door right around the next corner, a long weekend certainly awaits the viewers. This week, some of the most anticipated movies and shows are set to launch, wherein there will be a perfect blend of drama, thriller, friendship, and romance, too. From movies like How to Train Your Dragon to the suspense drama Mirage, there's a lot from different genres landing this week. Hence, to make your hunt easy, we've curated a list of top OTT releases. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Week

Baaghi 4

  • Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Drama
  • Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Baaghi 4 follows Ronny, who, after suffering a severe accident, wakes up from a Coma with a psychotic disorder. Haunted by the sequences from the past, he is traumatized by the memories of his girlfriend, Alisha, who died in the accident. However, his family further claims Alisha is merely an illusion. That's when he embarks on a mission to find his love and prove her existence. His journey leads to a chain of events where he uncovers some deadly conspiracies and gets entangled with a violent villain.

How To Train Your Dragon

  • Release Date: Oct 13th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Action, Fantasy
  • Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an American Fantasy Adventure Film that revolves around the friendship of a Viking youth and a dragon who gets accidentally injured. Their friendship will go through challenges, and they aim to end the long-standing perception of the village as they see the dragons as monsters. This film is a perfect blend of action, comedy, adventure, and emotions.

Kishkindhapuri

  • Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Makarand Deshpande, Hyper Aadi

This is one of the scariest Telugu movies that revolves around Raghava and Mythili, who run a ghost walking tour company, for adventure enthusiasts who love to explore eerie and haunted places. However, regardless of the warnings, the duo decides to shoot a show in Kishkindhapuri that further awakens ghosts. Now, they must navigate their way out and find the reason for awakening.

Mirage

  • Release Date: Oct 20th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy, Hakeem Shajahan, Sampath

Mirage revolves around Abhirami (played by Aparna Balamurali), whose fiancé Kiran is presumed to be dead in a train accident. However, things begin to get suspicious when a police officer and a businessman arrive at his house, looking for a hard disk. Only then, Abhirami teams up with Aswin (Played by Asif Ali) to unveil the truth behind Kiran's disappearance. As the investigation proceeds, they uncover hidden truths, conspiracies, and discover the ‘double life' of Kiran, entangled within a shady past and buried truths of the financial consultancy.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

  • Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini

Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in the prominent roles, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is a crime drama movie that revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who undertakes an investigation of the missing girls. However, things take a wild turn when his search uncovers some shocking truths and conspiracies related to the missing girls. The sequences are promising, and the stellar cast will make this movie watchable.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

  • Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Suspense, Thriller
  • Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara

Troubled by a recurring violent dream, a college student named Stefani Reyes (portrayed by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) finds herself falling from a high-rise tower. As the horror commences, she is confronted of having visions of her family being next to faced the death. To put an end to these deadly visions, she returns home, only to find out that the one person who could stop them, and she could save her family from fatal deaths. Will she save it all?

Our Fault

  • Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Romance
  • Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas

Culpa Nuestra, often called Our Fault, is one of the most anticipated movies that is landing on the digital screens this week. The movie follows the reunion of Nick and Noah, post their breakup. Both are navigating their way in their respective careers; however, as they reunite at their best friend's wedding, the romance ignites once again. This is the last part of the franchise, and the viewers are waiting to watch the chemistry of the duo one last time.

Other OTT Releases

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
No One Saw Us Leave Netflix Oct 15th, 2025
Loot: Season 3 Apple TV+ Oct 15th, 2025
The Diplomat: Season 3 Netflix Oct 16th, 2025
Romantics Anonymous Netflix Oct 16th, 2025
Anandalahari AhaVideo Oct 17th, 2025
Santosh Lionsgate Play Oct 17th, 2025
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali Zee 5 Oct 17th, 2025
Imbam SunNXT Oct 17th, 2025
Lokah: Chapter 1 JioHotstar Oct 17th, 2025
Matta Kuthirai SunNXT Oct 19th, 2025
Further reading: OTT, ZEE5, JIOHOTSTAR
