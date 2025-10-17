With Diwali knocking on the door right around the next corner, a long weekend certainly awaits the viewers. This week, some of the most anticipated movies and shows are set to launch, wherein there will be a perfect blend of drama, thriller, friendship, and romance, too. From movies like How to Train Your Dragon to the suspense drama Mirage, there's a lot from different genres landing this week. Hence, to make your hunt easy, we've curated a list of top OTT releases. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Week

Baaghi 4

Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025

Oct 17th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Baaghi 4 follows Ronny, who, after suffering a severe accident, wakes up from a Coma with a psychotic disorder. Haunted by the sequences from the past, he is traumatized by the memories of his girlfriend, Alisha, who died in the accident. However, his family further claims Alisha is merely an illusion. That's when he embarks on a mission to find his love and prove her existence. His journey leads to a chain of events where he uncovers some deadly conspiracies and gets entangled with a violent villain.

How To Train Your Dragon

Release Date: Oct 13th, 2025

Oct 13th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Fantasy

Action, Fantasy Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an American Fantasy Adventure Film that revolves around the friendship of a Viking youth and a dragon who gets accidentally injured. Their friendship will go through challenges, and they aim to end the long-standing perception of the village as they see the dragons as monsters. This film is a perfect blend of action, comedy, adventure, and emotions.

Kishkindhapuri

Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025

Oct 17th, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Makarand Deshpande, Hyper Aadi

This is one of the scariest Telugu movies that revolves around Raghava and Mythili, who run a ghost walking tour company, for adventure enthusiasts who love to explore eerie and haunted places. However, regardless of the warnings, the duo decides to shoot a show in Kishkindhapuri that further awakens ghosts. Now, they must navigate their way out and find the reason for awakening.

Mirage

Release Date: Oct 20th, 2025

Oct 20th, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy, Hakeem Shajahan, Sampath

Mirage revolves around Abhirami (played by Aparna Balamurali), whose fiancé Kiran is presumed to be dead in a train accident. However, things begin to get suspicious when a police officer and a businessman arrive at his house, looking for a hard disk. Only then, Abhirami teams up with Aswin (Played by Asif Ali) to unveil the truth behind Kiran's disappearance. As the investigation proceeds, they uncover hidden truths, conspiracies, and discover the ‘double life' of Kiran, entangled within a shady past and buried truths of the financial consultancy.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025

Oct 17th, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini

Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in the prominent roles, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is a crime drama movie that revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who undertakes an investigation of the missing girls. However, things take a wild turn when his search uncovers some shocking truths and conspiracies related to the missing girls. The sequences are promising, and the stellar cast will make this movie watchable.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025

Oct 16th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Suspense, Thriller Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara

Troubled by a recurring violent dream, a college student named Stefani Reyes (portrayed by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) finds herself falling from a high-rise tower. As the horror commences, she is confronted of having visions of her family being next to faced the death. To put an end to these deadly visions, she returns home, only to find out that the one person who could stop them, and she could save her family from fatal deaths. Will she save it all?

Our Fault

Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025

Oct 16th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas

Culpa Nuestra, often called Our Fault, is one of the most anticipated movies that is landing on the digital screens this week. The movie follows the reunion of Nick and Noah, post their breakup. Both are navigating their way in their respective careers; however, as they reunite at their best friend's wedding, the romance ignites once again. This is the last part of the franchise, and the viewers are waiting to watch the chemistry of the duo one last time.

