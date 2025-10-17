Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again With Satin AG Glass, Matte-Finish Middle Frame

iQOO Neo 11 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as per leaks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 12:25 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again With Satin AG Glass, Matte-Finish Middle Frame

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

iQOO has teased its upcoming handset in a blue colourway

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The phone features a suspended glass design with a matte, metal frame
  • It may feature a 2K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Pre-orders are live in China with benefits worth CNY 2,976
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 11 is expected to be launched in China soon. While its launch date remains under wraps, the Vivo sub-brand has begun teasing the upcoming handset via its social media handles. Following the first look at the side profile of the iQOO Neo 11, its rear panel has now been revealed. As per the company, the phone will come with a suspended glass design and a metal middle frame having a matte finish.

iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased

iQOO shared the first look of the iQOO Neo 11 in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The handset is shown in a blue shade. The back of the phone features a texture that resembles paintbrush strokes. We can see a rear camera deco identical to its predecessor, with two lenses stacked vertically and an LED flash outside the island.

The company says it has a suspended mirror design built using high-end materials. It is claimed to have a matte metal middle frame with Seiko cut. Further, it has Satin AG glass on top, that is said to provide a silky texture.

The design teaser also confirms that the iQOO Neo 11 will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is “Time to Play” text below the camera module, which hints towards its gaming capabilities.

The power button and volume button are placed on the right side of the iQOO Neo 10. A previous teaser suggests that the handset will feature a slightly protruding rear camera module.

Although its pricing remains under wraps, the iQOO Neo 11 pre-orders have begun in China. Customers can pre-reserve the handset via Vivo's official website and receive benefits worth CNY 2,976 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO Neo 11 will come with a 2K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Under the hood, the handset may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. It is expected to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO Neo 11 in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Colourways Confirmed After Company Reveals Global Launch Date

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again With Satin AG Glass, Matte-Finish Middle Frame
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  3. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to Land on OTT Platforms Soon: All the Details
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  6. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners
  7. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Debut in These Three Colourways
  8. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  9. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Maker
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again With Satin AG Glass, Matte-Finish Middle Frame
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Colourways Confirmed After Company Reveals Global Launch Date
  3. Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen by Early 2027
  4. Lava Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale: How to Get Lava's TWS Earbuds for Rs 21 on October 21
  5. OnePlus 15 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of October 27 Launch
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch on October 27
  7. OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6
  8. Exploding Dry Ice May Explain Mars’ Puzzling Dune Patterns, Study Finds
  9. Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists
  10. Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »