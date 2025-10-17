iQOO Neo 11 is expected to be launched in China soon. While its launch date remains under wraps, the Vivo sub-brand has begun teasing the upcoming handset via its social media handles. Following the first look at the side profile of the iQOO Neo 11, its rear panel has now been revealed. As per the company, the phone will come with a suspended glass design and a metal middle frame having a matte finish.

iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased

iQOO shared the first look of the iQOO Neo 11 in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The handset is shown in a blue shade. The back of the phone features a texture that resembles paintbrush strokes. We can see a rear camera deco identical to its predecessor, with two lenses stacked vertically and an LED flash outside the island.

The company says it has a suspended mirror design built using high-end materials. It is claimed to have a matte metal middle frame with Seiko cut. Further, it has Satin AG glass on top, that is said to provide a silky texture.

The design teaser also confirms that the iQOO Neo 11 will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is “Time to Play” text below the camera module, which hints towards its gaming capabilities.

The power button and volume button are placed on the right side of the iQOO Neo 10. A previous teaser suggests that the handset will feature a slightly protruding rear camera module.

Although its pricing remains under wraps, the iQOO Neo 11 pre-orders have begun in China. Customers can pre-reserve the handset via Vivo's official website and receive benefits worth CNY 2,976 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO Neo 11 will come with a 2K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Under the hood, the handset may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. It is expected to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO Neo 11 in China.